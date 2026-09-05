Videos
Rare archival exhibition on Uttam Kumar's birth centenary. Watch the video
A rare collection of magazine covers, advertisements and photographs celebrates the enduring legacy of Bengali cinema icon Uttam Kumar
Collector and curator Indranil Chowdhuri has brought together a unique collection of old magazine covers, newspaper advertisements, rare pictures, and more featuring Bengali film legend Uttam Kumar. The unique collection is being exhibited as part of the Mahanayak's centenary celebrations by the Government of West Bengal that kicked off on September 3, 2026, on the late actor's 100th Birth Anniversary.