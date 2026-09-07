EX90 from Volvo is simply not an EV version of the XC90. Watch the video

The EX90 will be available in India in just one version, featuring a dual-motor setup and a 106kWh battery. It puts out 456hp and 670Nm, so it does 0 to 100km/h in just 5.5 seconds. Although it is a seriously fast car, the speed build-up can be disconcerting at first. Since there is no engine noise, the interiors can be eerily silent, as the NVH levels are excellent. Microphones around the cabin pick up your voice and relay it through speakers, so you don’t need to shout inside.

Equipment levels are decent, including a sunroof that is photochromatic and can go from transparent to opaque in seconds. You also get an amazing Bowers & Wilkins 25-speaker a setup with a total output of 1,610 watts! Few vehicles give you audiophile sound of this quality. Safety is top notch too, with 9 airbags, along with five cameras, five radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors powering a full ADAS suite, including a door-opening alert.