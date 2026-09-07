Mumbai’s 180-year-old Surma shop that refused to disappear. Watch the video

Hidden in Mumbai’s Dongri lanes, the Banatwalla family has been making traditional surma since 1847. Six generations later, this remarkable family business produces 80–90 lakh units a year, from classic surmas and kajals to balms and skincare products. With unique ingredients like Basra pearls and Himalayan mamira roots, the brand has carried its centuries-old craft from Mumbai to 16 countries. A fascinating piece of Mumbai’s living heritage that continues to thrive today. Watch the video to know their whole story!