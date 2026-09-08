Tata Motors launches Curvv Series X in the price range of INR 10 lakh to INR 18.75 lakh. Watch the video

The Curvv Series X packs plenty of features from the lower trims, including a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control, push-button start and auto-folding ORVMs. Higher variants add a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, multiple drive modes, USB ports and a cooled glove box. Inside, the lighter cabin theme and leatherette upholstery create a more spacious feel. Rear passengers get dedicated AC vents, an armrest and reclining seats, while the slimmer front seat-backs and revised rear-seat position improve legroom. Other highlights include a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera with blind-view monitor, rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlamps. Safety features include six airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. The top-spec version adds a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, nine-speaker JBL audio, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, ambient lighting, wireless charging and dual-zone climate control. It also gets Level 2 ADAS, an air purifier, connected-car features and a gesture-controlled powered tailgate.