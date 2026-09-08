Videos

Why Mawlynnong Asia’s cleanest village is banning tourists every Sunday? Watch the video

Asia’s cleanest village, Mawlynnong in Meghalaya, is now off-limits to day-trippers every Sunday as locals take a break from tourism.

Mawlynnong in Meghalaya, known as Asia’s cleanest village, has introduced a Sunday tourism ban to allow residents time for church, family and community life. While day-trippers are not allowed, overnight guests can still stay. Here’s what tourists need to know before visiting.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Mawlynnong

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com