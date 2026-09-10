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Why do these Japanese dolls have no eyes? Watch the video
From wishes to perseverance, discover the meaning behind Japan’s colourful Daruma dolls and the tradition of painting their eyes as goals are achieved.
From setting goals and making wishes to painting the second eye after achieving them, Daruma dolls in Japan represent perseverance, determination, and good fortune. They come in different colours, and each colour represents something incredible. Would you ever make a wish with a Daruma doll?