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Ghosts in the Gardens: York’s ghost-hunting trail is back this September. Watch the video
York gets a spooky makeover this autumn as Ghosts in the Gardens returns with 70 eerie sculptures inspired by the city’s haunted history and heritage.
York is turning spooky this autumn with the return of Ghosts in the Gardens, featuring around 70 ghostly sculptures across nearly 30 locations. From September 19 to November 1, visitors can follow clues and maps to discover eerie mesh-wire figures inspired by York’s ghost stories, history and medieval, Roman and Viking heritage.