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25 years of The Lord of the Rings: Tips to live life like a Hobbit. Watch the video
As The Lord of the Rings celebrates 25 years, discover how to embrace the hobbits’ simple, joyful and slower way of life in 2026.
The Lord of the Rings turns 25, and the hobbits’ simple, joyful way of life feels more relevant than ever. From celebrating small wins and travelling with loved ones to slowing down and enjoying life’s little pleasures, here are a few ways to embrace the hobbit lifestyle in 2026.
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