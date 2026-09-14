The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a new engine and ADAS Level 2 features besides other improvements
There are now important new features on the Baleno, that include a new 9-inch infotainment display with Clarion audio, a cooled Qi-compatible wireless charger, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and for the first time in this segment, ADAS Level 2 features utilising radars and cameras. The top model also gets auto climate control, a head-up display (HUD), colour multi-information display (MID), auto headlamps, an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror (IRVM), 6 airbags as standard, traction control and a 360-degree parking camera. You also have ISOFIX child-seat mounts. The company claims a mileage of 23.80kpl for the manual, and 24.77kpl for the AMT – both an improvement on the outgoing car. A factory CNG option is also available.