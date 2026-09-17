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Vishwakarma Puja in Kolkata: From traditional kites to digital screens. Watch the video
Kolkata’s Vishwakarma Puja kite-flying tradition takes to the skies, from classic paper kites and manja to colourful plastic kites and digital versions.
Vishwakarma Puja brings Kolkata’s skies alive with colourful kites and the energetic calls of “bho kata”. Explore the city’s rich kite-flying tradition, from historic influence and traditional designs to the rise of plastic kites and digital kite flying.