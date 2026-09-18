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From Shiuli tea to Champaran mutton: Inside Kaldi Bean’s new Kolkata menu. Watch the video
South Kolkata café Kaldi Bean celebrates its first anniversary with a new farm-to-table menu featuring Bengali flavours, local ingredients and modern café dishes.
Kaldi Bean in South Kolkata celebrates its first anniversary with a new farm-to-table menu that brings together modern flavours and authentic local ingredients. From Shiuli Tea and Palak Patta Chaat to Chicken Pocket Sandwich and Champaran Mutton with Kodbel Sotto, here's what the latest offering at the café looks like. The new menu is now available to the public.
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