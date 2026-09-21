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How to channel your inner Geet and embrace self love Kareena Kapoor way. Watch the video

Channel your inner Geet with Kareena Kapoor’s timeless lessons on self-love, confidence, self-worth and celebrating yourself every day.

Kareena Kapoor’s iconic character Geet from Jab We Met taught us more than just confidence and self-love. On her birthday, here are a few ways to channel your inner Geet every day—from dressing up for yourself and setting boundaries to romanticising your own company and embracing the mantra, “Main apni favourite hoon.”

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