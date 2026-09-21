The new BMW 7 series comes with one petrol and two electric offerings. Watch the video

The new 7 had a scintillating launch by one of the greatest in Indian fashion: Tarun Tahiliani. After a mesmerizing show, came BMW India’s new brand ambassador: superstar Ranveer Singh. Powering the new BMW 740i is BMW’s latest-generation modular petrol engine, featuring the brand’s TwinPower Turbo technology. The three-litre, six-cylinder unit has been further refined to deliver a strong balance of performance and efficiency, with responsive power delivery even at low engine speeds. It develops 400 hp and 540 Nm of torque, enabling the 740i to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds before reaching a top speed of 250 km/h. The BMW i7 xDrive50 combines the latest-generation eDrive technology with a 112.5kWh battery pack, delivering a maximum system output of 455 hp and 660 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and has a top speed of 210 km/h. More significantly, the larger battery gives the i7 xDrive50 a claimed WLTP range of up to 728 kilometres – 125kilometres more than the outgoing model and the best range in its segment. Sitting at the top of the electric line-up is the BMW i7 M70 xDrive. Its dual-motor setup produces a combined 680 hp, while peak system torque stands at 1,015 Nm in Sport mode and rises to 1,100 Nm when Launch Control with M-specific effects or the Sport Boost function is activated. The result is a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.8 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. Despite its performance focus, the updated battery technology also boosts its claimed WLTP range to 686 kilometres.