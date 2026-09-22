This Malabar gliding frog builds a foam nest for its eggs. Watch the video

Ever seen a frog build a foam nursery for its babies? Meet the Malabar gliding frog, a fascinating amphibian found in India’s Western Ghats. Instead of laying its eggs in water, this clever frog creates a protein-rich foamy nest on leaves hanging above streams and pools. Once the eggs hatch, the tadpoles simply drop into the water below! And that’s not all—the arboreal frog can also glide between trees using its webbed feet and skin flaps.