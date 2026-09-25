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The beauty treatment that became lethal for women in the 1930s. Watch the video
A beauty treatment that promised fuller brows and lashes ended up exposing the dangerous side of early cosmetics and changing beauty safety forever
In the 1930s, Lash Lure promised women darker, fuller eyebrows and eyelashes, but its beauty treatment carried a deadly risk. Containing PPD, the dye was linked to severe allergic reactions, including swelling, blisters, ulcers, and corneal damage. The Lash Lure tragedy became a landmark episode in the history of cosmetic safety and regulation.
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