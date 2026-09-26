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Merle Oberon, Oscar-nominated actress hid her roots and here's why! Watch the video

Merle Oberon broke barriers in Hollywood, but behind her glamorous career was a hidden story about her South Asian roots and identity

Merle Oberon made Oscar history in 1936 as the first actress of South Asian ancestry to receive a Best Actress nomination. Yet for much of her career, her Indian and mixed-race heritage remained a closely guarded secret. Here's why she did that.

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Merle Oberon

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