Which Ranbir Kapoor character you relate to today? Watch the video

Ranbir Kapoor has given us some of Bollywood’s most memorable characters, each with a personality and emotion we can instantly relate to. From Ved’s Monday existential crisis in Tamasha and Harpreet Singh Bedi’s Tuesday hustle in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year to Bunny’s Thursday travel energy in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Barfi’s Saturday charm, each feels a little closer to heart when the workday starts. So, which one do you relate to the most?