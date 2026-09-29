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Chandannagar’s 150-year-old French Registry building is up for restoration. Watch the video
A 150-year-old French-era landmark in Chandannagar is getting a new chapter, as its historic Registry Building is reimagined as a cultural hub
Chandannagar’s historic Registry Building, built in 1875 during French rule, is set for a major restoration as part of West Bengal’s ‘Little Europe on the Ganges’ initiative. From a former Registry Office and French Court to a future cultural hub with a library, café, tourist centre and visitor rooms, the building is being reimagined for a new generation. Here's what to explore in Chandannagar and the colonial legacy surrounding the town.
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