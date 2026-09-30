Videos
Tota Roy Choudhury and Abir Chatterjee on bringing back legendary leaders today. Watch the video
Abir Chatterjee and Tota Roy Choudhury discuss historic leaders, social change, revolution and the kind of leadership India needs today
Abir Chatterjee and Tota Roy Choudhury share their thoughts on which historic Indian leaders they would want to bring back to lead the change society needs today. Catch the actors discuss leadership, change, revolution and more on the sidelines of their Pujo release Emperor vs Sarat Chandra. Watch the full podcast on the Indulge Express YouTube channel, going live on October 2 at 7 PM.