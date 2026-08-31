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Effective ways to reduce facial volume

Effective ways to reduce facial volume
Effective ways to reduce facial volume
Updated on
2 min read
Targeted facial massage techniques

Targeted facial massage techniques

Facial massages including techniques like lymphatic drainage help the excess fluid move away from the face and go towards the lymph nodes. This reduces face swelling and puffiness and gives sharp facial features.

Maintain a calorie deficit

Maintain a calorie deficit

It is scientifically impossible to lose volume or fat in just one area of the body. If you want a more contoured face, your overall physical volume must come down. To achieve a lower body fat percentage, consume lesser calories and switch to a balanced diet.

Incorporate regular cardio workouts

Incorporate regular cardio workouts

Cardio workouts and aerobic exercises such as running, walking, cycling or swimming can help burn fat in the whole body, including your face. If you continue these exercises on a regular basis, you will have a more defined facial structure over time.

Increase daily water intake

Increase daily water intake

Drinking enough water in a day has more benefits than you can imagine. Drink at least eight glasses of water a day for better metabolism and more efficient fat breakdown. If your body is hydrated, it will not hold on to the fluid in your body, thus reducing swelling in the face as well.

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