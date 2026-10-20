7 ways to build a good Indian grazing platter for your festive house party

Festive season means open doors, full living rooms, and a host who spends the whole evening in the kitchen. What works is a grazing platter that lets guests help themselves while you actually enjoy your own party. Here's how to do it right.
Get a large wooden board, a brass thali, or a few trays at different heights. Mixing levels with cake stands or upturned bowls under cloth adds instant drama.
Dips are the anchors of the board, so place them before anything else. Small katoris, brass bowls or even tea-light holders work well. Plan on three: a fiery mint-coriander chutney, a sweet-tangy imli chutney, and a cooling dip like mint raita or hung-curd garlic dip.
Choose three or four from namak pare, mathri, chakli, murukku, bhujia sev, Bombay mix, khakhra or masala papad wedges.
Mini samosas, kachori, hara bhara kebabs, paneer tikka cubes or aloo tikki bites all work. Reheat them just before serving and place them near the edge closest to your guests.
After all that fried goodness, guests will crave something crisp. Fill the gaps with cucumber and carrot sticks, radish slices, cherry tomatoes, grapes and pomegranate arils.
Barfi, kaju katli, mini gulab jamuns and nut-stuffed dates deserve a spot, but keep them together on one side so sweet and savoury flavours stay apart. A few silver-leaf-topped pieces make the board feel festive.
Alternate golden fried snacks with green herbs and chutneys, red pomegranate and tomatoes, and white dips. If one corner looks beige, tuck in some mint sprigs or a handful of colourful fruit.