4 architectural hacks to keep your home naturally cool

Homes in some of the hottest places in India have come up with hacks, some ancient and some new, to keep their homes naturally cool. From the Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls School in the Thar Desert to the stepwells of Gujarat and Rajasthan, bricks are placed and structures are designed in ways that help bring down temperatures and keep spaces cool. Here are some of the hacks you can use to build your own naturally cool home.
Jali walls for natural ventilation
These are a great optional for natural ventilation and its strategic placements can help with the airflow and reduce the temperature to a greater extent. Also, when sunlight pierces through these walls, it creates a beautiful shadow so it can go with the aesthetics of the house as well.
Use thermal mass strategically
Brick, stones and concrete are the basic ones that are used in Indian building constructions. But use them strategically by building thick walls as these absorb heat during the day keeping the homes cooler and releasing the heat at night slowly when the temperature outside drops.
Go for high ceilings
Traditional homes often featured high ceilings, an architectural choice that helped combat heat while adding to the grandeur and character of the space. Travel to countries like Saudi Arabia or Morocco, and you’ll find traditional architecture often embracing lofty ceilings, which allow hot air to rise and help keep interiors cooler.
A vertical garden
If you're a plant lover, this one is perfect for you. Install vertical gardens in the area where you'll get the most sunlight. Green walls can shade sun-exposed surfaces and soften the heat around the building.