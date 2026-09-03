4 architectural hacks to keep your home naturally cool

Homes in some of the hottest places in India have come up with hacks, some ancient and some new, to keep their homes naturally cool. From the Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls School in the Thar Desert to the stepwells of Gujarat and Rajasthan, bricks are placed and structures are designed in ways that help bring down temperatures and keep spaces cool. Here are some of the hacks you can use to build your own naturally cool home.