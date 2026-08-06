Tracking sideways - a new motorcycle by a legacy manufacturer

The Triumph Tracker 400 is a factory-built, flat-tracker-inspired motorcycle developed on Triumph’s popular single-cylinder platform. Let’s break down the design philosophy, technical architecture, and real-world performance of the motorcycle following a detailed road test.
Flat-track racing in the 1940s and 50s in America would use British motorcycles like Triumph Bonnevilles—and strip them down to their bare essentials. Modifications included installing wide handlebars, rear-offset footpegs, and custom tyres designed to handle dirt ovals and continuous sliding. Triumph has brought this heritage to a modern production motorcycle with the Tracker 400. It brings authentic flat-track design, low-slung ergonomics, and customised structural geometry into a factory motorcycle that is fully road-legal and ready for daily use. Underneath its custom styling, the Tracker 400 shares a smart balance of components from across Triumph's 400cc lineup. Power comes from a 350cc single-cylinder engine that delivers 40 bhp and 32 Nm of torque. This engine is tuned to deliver 80% of its total torque at just 3,000 rpm, providing immediate pulling power needed for urban bursts or dirt sliding. To complement the motor, Triumph fitted the front suspension setup from the Thruxton model, paired with a distinctive fuel tank featuring contoured knee indents for improved leg grip during aggressive riding.
The wheels and dual-purpose knobby tyres are borrowed from the Scrambler 400X, giving the motorcycle traction on broken city roads and loose dirt trails. Up top, the bike sports wide, hydroformed aluminium handlebars and a standard Triumph digital-analogue instrument panel, while the rear features a single-seat setup with a removable rear cowl covering a key-locked storage release.
The Tracker 400 uses specific frame and steering geometry engineered to replicate authentic flat-track riding characteristics. It features a reactive 23-degree front rake angle combined with a longer overall wheelbase. The footpegs are moved further back than on standard street models, allowing the rider to shift their body weight rearward to assist rear-wheel control while maintaining a firm command over the front end.
The extra-wide hydroformed handlebars give the rider immense steering leverage. While these wide bars can feel slightly cumbersome when squeezing through dense, bumper-to-bumper city traffic, they provide outstanding stability and control at higher speeds, making line adjustments and counter-steering nearly effortless. On open highways, the Tracker 400 remains stable and smooth, easily cruising at 100 km/h with minimal engine vibration thanks to its longer wheelbase and taller gearing ratios. A small windscreen mounted above the headlight helps manage wind blast. In urban environments, the generous low-end torque allows for easy low-speed manoeuvres, while the high-profile knobby tyres absorb potholes and uneven pavement with ease. The braking system is intentionally tuned to offer smooth, progressive stopping power rather than an overly sharp or aggressive initial bite on loose surfaces or flat tracks.
In the Indian market, the Tracker 400 competes with roadsters like the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. Triumph's decision to keep the displacement optimised allows the motorcycle to sit in a lower tax bracket compared to competitors in higher tax brackets, such as the 40% GST tier applied to larger engines. Overall, the Tracker 400 delivers a unique blend of heritage flat-track aesthetics and practical daily usability.
Priced at ₹2.49 lakh, ex-showroom