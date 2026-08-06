Tracking sideways - a new motorcycle by a legacy manufacturer

The business side of things

The wheels and dual-purpose knobby tyres are borrowed from the Scrambler 400X, giving the motorcycle traction on broken city roads and loose dirt trails. Up top, the bike sports wide, hydroformed aluminium handlebars and a standard Triumph digital-analogue instrument panel, while the rear features a single-seat setup with a removable rear cowl covering a key-locked storage release.



The Tracker 400 uses specific frame and steering geometry engineered to replicate authentic flat-track riding characteristics. It features a reactive 23-degree front rake angle combined with a longer overall wheelbase. The footpegs are moved further back than on standard street models, allowing the rider to shift their body weight rearward to assist rear-wheel control while maintaining a firm command over the front end.

The extra-wide hydroformed handlebars give the rider immense steering leverage. While these wide bars can feel slightly cumbersome when squeezing through dense, bumper-to-bumper city traffic, they provide outstanding stability and control at higher speeds, making line adjustments and counter-steering nearly effortless. On open highways, the Tracker 400 remains stable and smooth, easily cruising at 100 km/h with minimal engine vibration thanks to its longer wheelbase and taller gearing ratios. A small windscreen mounted above the headlight helps manage wind blast. In urban environments, the generous low-end torque allows for easy low-speed manoeuvres, while the high-profile knobby tyres absorb potholes and uneven pavement with ease. The braking system is intentionally tuned to offer smooth, progressive stopping power rather than an overly sharp or aggressive initial bite on loose surfaces or flat tracks.

In the Indian market, the Tracker 400 competes with roadsters like the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. Triumph's decision to keep the displacement optimised allows the motorcycle to sit in a lower tax bracket compared to competitors in higher tax brackets, such as the 40% GST tier applied to larger engines. Overall, the Tracker 400 delivers a unique blend of heritage flat-track aesthetics and practical daily usability.

Priced at ₹2.49 lakh, ex-showroom