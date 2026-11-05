MAXico Grand Prix all the way!

MEXICO CITY was meant to be Kimi Antonelli's coronation. Instead, Max Verstappen crashed the party! Fifth on the grid, he won his sixth Mexico City Grand Prix, his third victory in the last four races. Asked about being the king of Mexico, he had a suggestion: "They should actually call it the 'Maxico' Grand Prix. That would be great." Hard to argue. Antonelli still got his crown, but Max owned the day.

Ferrari handed him the opening. Lewis Hamilton took his maiden pole for the Scuderia and led into Turn 1, only for Charles Leclerc to attack around the outside. Side by side, both went off at Turn 4. Leclerc cut the grass and took the lead, while Hamilton slipped behind Verstappen. A five-second penalty followed, and Verstappen jumped Leclerc in the pits. Fred Vasseur called it a lack of respect for the team. Is Ferrari racing its rivals or itself?

Then came the chaos. Valtteri Bottas's Cadillac suffered a suspension failure and hit the barriers, bringing out a red flag and a standing restart. A late Safety Car, after Arvid Lindblad and Oscar Piastri collided, forced another. Verstappen survived both and held Hamilton off by 0.7 seconds. His 149 points lift him to second in the standings, two clear of Hamilton.