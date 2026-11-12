Performance to a cost: The new CC game

On the road, the motorcycle delivers strong low-end, mid-range, and top-end performance. While it does not hyper-focus on a single rev range, it performs competently across all areas, clocking 0 to 100 km/h in roughly eight seconds—just a fraction slower than the 400cc version—while sacrificing almost nothing in real-world riding fun. The exhaust note maintains the same loud, raw, and characterful growl as the larger model. Riders familiar with the older variant will notice subtle differences in power delivery, but the core character and acoustic signature remain identical. Braking duties are handled by large brakes with new Grimeca callipers on both ends. These deliver confident stopping power that matches the bike's spirited performance.

The transition toward 350cc sport engines across various brands is reshaping the market, transforming what was once traditionally considered a classic commuter segment into a fiercely contested sport category. Ultimately, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 with a 350cc engine stands out as a compelling, feature-loaded, and economical machine that delivers big-bike thrills without the added costs resulting from a higher tax structure.

Priced at ₹1.9 lakh, ex-showroom.