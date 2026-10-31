Yamaha YZF-R2 first ride review: Is this the ultimate 200cc all-rounder to rival the KTM RC 200?

We rode the all-new Yamaha YZF-R2, at the Madras International Circuit (MMRT), the iconic track where once the YZF-R15 made its debut as dis other important models from Yamaha India. The company has done really well in the 150cc segment and is now treading into the 200cc segment.

Pricing and verdict: Can the Yamaha YZF-R2 dethrone the KTM RC 200?

Visually, the motorcycle presents an attractive design, and we rode a grey colour machine, complemented by striking golden forks. It adopts a half-fairing super-sport layout rather than an extreme track-only racing configuration. Notable aesthetic and functional updates include a blacked-out exhaust, updated tail lamps, split seating, a sculpted fuel tank, and clip-on handlebars.



Our test bike was a base variant rather than the "M" spec, featuring a digital instrument cluster loaded with information such as three power modes, two traction control settings, temperature, and a lap timer, all easily navigable through handlebar controls. Additionally, the system supports Bluetooth connectivity for navigation, notifications, weather updates, and ride control settings.

Beneath the bodywork, the Yamaha YZF-R2 is powered by a 204cc engine that generates 25 bhp of power and 19 Nm of torque, placing it in direct spec competition with established segment rivals like the KTM RC 200. Although the RC 200 has dominated this category for a long time without significant platform updates, the new R2 brings a fresh alternative to the market. On the track, the engine proved to be responsive and lively, offering strong pull in the low and midrange, along with healthy power delivery at the top end. The bike can reach 100 km/h in third gear while redlining. We noticed minor vibrations on the handlebar and fuel tank during these initial high-rev runs, including the footpegs and these are attributed to the brand-new condition of the motorcycle and its fresh tyres. It is expected that these vibrations will decrease significantly following the initial break-in period and first service.