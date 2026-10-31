Yamaha YZF-R2 first ride review: Is this the ultimate 200cc all-rounder to rival the KTM RC 200?

We rode the all-new Yamaha YZF-R2, at the Madras International Circuit (MMRT), the iconic track where once the YZF-R15 made its debut as dis other important models from Yamaha India. The company has done really well in the 150cc segment and is now treading into the 200cc segment.
Visually, the motorcycle presents an attractive design, and we rode a grey colour machine, complemented by striking golden forks. It adopts a half-fairing super-sport layout rather than an extreme track-only racing configuration. Notable aesthetic and functional updates include a blacked-out exhaust, updated tail lamps, split seating, a sculpted fuel tank, and clip-on handlebars.
Our test bike was a base variant rather than the "M" spec, featuring a digital instrument cluster loaded with information such as three power modes, two traction control settings, temperature, and a lap timer, all easily navigable through handlebar controls. Additionally, the system supports Bluetooth connectivity for navigation, notifications, weather updates, and ride control settings.
Beneath the bodywork, the Yamaha YZF-R2 is powered by a 204cc engine that generates 25 bhp of power and 19 Nm of torque, placing it in direct spec competition with established segment rivals like the KTM RC 200. Although the RC 200 has dominated this category for a long time without significant platform updates, the new R2 brings a fresh alternative to the market. On the track, the engine proved to be responsive and lively, offering strong pull in the low and midrange, along with healthy power delivery at the top end. The bike can reach 100 km/h in third gear while redlining. We noticed minor vibrations on the handlebar and fuel tank during these initial high-rev runs, including the footpegs and these are attributed to the brand-new condition of the motorcycle and its fresh tyres. It is expected that these vibrations will decrease significantly following the initial break-in period and first service.
In terms of handling and ergonomics, the R2 strikes a balance between track capability and everyday road comfort. Standing at nearly six feet tall, we found the seating position accommodating, with ample legroom and a comfortable posture that is notably less aggressive and demanding than the track-focused Yamaha R15. The bike exhibits quick turn-in characteristics and agile handling, leaning smoothly into corners with minimal input on the handlebars or body positioning. The stock tyres performed well on the track and offer strong grip and confidence for everyday street riding. However, the initial braking performance on the brand-new test units—which had barely 100 kilometres on the odometer—was less impressive than expected, requiring firm inputs when braking hard before corners. Like the engine vibrations, the braking bite is expected to improve as the brake pads bed in during regular use.
Evaluating the chassis and overall ride dynamics, the R2 offers a lightweight and confidence-inspiring feel. While it may not provide the hyper-focused, razor-sharp feedback of a Delta-box perimeter frame found on models like the R15, its frame and aluminium swingarm contribute to excellent straight-line stability and precise cornering behaviour. This makes the motorcycle forgiving and approachable, rendering it particularly appealing to newer riders entering the super-sport segment who might find extreme track machines too intimidating.
Ultimately, the Yamaha YZF-R2 emerges as a promising dual-purpose machine capable of functioning as an enjoyable track tool and a comfortable daily commute.
Prices start at ₹2.3 lakh, ex-showroom.