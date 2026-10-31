Sumo Didi: How Shriyam Bhagnani transformed to play India’s first female sumo wrestler, Hetal Dave

Stepping into the shoes of a real-life pioneer is never a light undertaking, but for Shriyam Bhagnani, starring in Sumo Didi, which is currently streaming on Zee 5, meant completely reshaping both body and mind. Inspired by the life of Hetal Dave, India’s first female sumo wrestler, the film chronicles an extraordinary story of resilience against societal norms and athletic conventions. To embody an athlete navigating a sport traditionally dominated by men, Shriyam underwent an arduous physical transformation, dedicating months to intensive training, weight gain, and mastering the intricate mechanics of sumo wrestling.

In this candid conversation, Shriyam dives into the emotional and physical demands of the role, the responsibility of honouring Hetal Dave’s legacy, and how Sumo Didi redefines traditional narratives surrounding female strength and perseverance in Indian cinema.