'Acting was never part of the plan': Love Always actress Gouri Kishan on the life she never saw coming

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Firstly, I didn’t even know I had an actor in me. Acting was never part of the plan. In fact, before I could even figure out what that plan was, acting happened, and it turned out to be such a blessing. I discovered a side of myself that could perform and emote. There have been moments when acting has felt almost like an out-of-body experience.

Acting and performing can be deeply spiritual experiences. Of course, amid the chaos and everyday humdrum of a film set, it doesn’t always feel that way. Sometimes, the process becomes mechanical, or you’re not happy with your performance. Every actor goes through that.

But there have also been moments when I’ve experienced something extraordinary, almost as though I’ve reached a state of nirvana. It feels as if something beyond me has taken over, like a divine touch that allows me to transcend myself and perform a scene in a way I couldn’t have anticipated.

One instance that comes to mind is the monologue in Suzhal 2 with Lal sir, where I’m crying and speaking to him. Even today, when I watch that scene, I’m not entirely sure how I managed to perform it that way. There are a few moments like these in an actor’s career, but I don’t think you can demand or force them. They have to come to you. Thankfully, I’ve experienced that feeling during some of the most important sequences of my career, and that feeling is truly magical.

Those experiences have made me realise that acting requires far more vulnerability than you might initially imagine. You have to ask yourself how much of your own self you’re willing to bring into a performance: your experiences, insecurities, observations and sometimes even things you haven’t fully processed yourself. Acting has also taught me to become more comfortable with uncertainty, particularly when it comes to opportunities. You might go four months without a single gig, and then suddenly, everything falls into place.

I tend to over-prepare. Over time, however, I’ve learnt that some of the most interesting moments happen when you allow yourself to be present and respond instinctively. I’m still learning to find that balance between preparation and spontaneity.