Anbil Avan actor Ashok Selvan says he’s done chasing Friday hits: ‘I want to build a legacy’
It looks like Ashok Selvan is done chasing Fridays. There was a time when his goal was straightforward—land a hit, stay visible and keep the momentum going. Today, he’s marching to the beat of a different drum. He wants to make films that leave a mark, build a legacy and get people talking beyond the Tamil cinema bubble. In simple terms, he’s swapped the rat race for the long game.
His upcoming film Anbil Avan, which he calls his most special film yet, pretty much embodies that shift. It’s a love story packed with action, big dreams and the all-too-familiar reality of being stuck in a nine-to-six grind while wondering, ‘What happened to the things I once wanted to do?’ As he dons the producer’s hat, Ashok Selvan is also taking the reins of filmmaking—calling the shots, taking creative risks and putting his money where his mouth is.
In the meantime, the versatile actor has turned a tad philosophical as well. The highs and lows of the past few years have put things into perspective, and he seems to have learnt to take the rough with the smooth and trust where the road takes him.
In this candid conversation, Ashok Selvan opens up about Anbil Avan, his big dreams, his evolving idea of success, and why he’s now more interested in making an impact than making noise. Excerpts…
Ashok Selvan on Anbil Avan, success and why he’s no longer chasing Friday hits
You said Anbil Avan is your most special film…
Yes! Anbil Avan is a love story, and it’s a theatrical experience where you fall in love with the characters and everything they go through. The twists and turns make it thoroughly entertaining, but at its crux, the film is also about dreams. I’ve always believed in dreams and that people should go after them. Anbil Avan is about a couple who are caught in the nine-to-six routine. Somewhere along the way, they remember their last dream and decide to pursue it. I found that incredibly inspiring, and I felt it would resonate with anyone who’s working. Most people work primarily for economic reasons —to survive and keep things going. We often put our own dreams on the back burner because there’s an EMI to pay, a house to run and a family to look after. That’s why I feel the story will really connect with audiences. It also has a huge action component, which I’m particularly excited about because action is one genre I haven’t explored much so far.
Did being the producer of the film give you more creative freedom as an actor, or did it bring a different kind of pressure?
It’s a lot of pressure, both in terms of delivering the film and managing people. The entire production process can be demanding in so many ways. But as much as it is pressurising, it also gives you a certain degree of creative freedom and control because you know where to spend your money and, more importantly, where not to. Both are important. Sometimes you hear that a film has a certain budget, but you don’t necessarily see that money on screen. Then you realise that a significant chunk has gone into below-the-line costs—paying the cast, technicians and so on. You look at the frame, and it can still feel quite plain, and you wonder, ‘Where did all that `100 crore go?’ As a producer, those are decisions you can make. You can put your foot down and say, ‘No, I want to spend my money on the experience I’m going to give the audience.’ For me, that creative control is one of the biggest advantages of being a producer.
You recently spoke about not feeling the pressure to show up in theatres every Friday. Was there a point in your career when you did feel that pressure?
Oh, definitely! You want to be visible, you want to be working and you want to keep doing all those things. There’s so much content coming out every day now, not just every Friday. With OTT, YouTube and so many new artistes coming in, you start wondering, ‘It’s been so long since I’ve seen something of mine. Will they remember me? Will they forget me? Am I still relevant?’ Those questions are always there. Artistes are the most insecure people because we’re constantly thinking along these lines. But I think I’m at a point in my life where I’m saying, ‘It’s okay. Let me put out great content. And if that takes time, I’m willing to give it the time it deserves.’
Has your definition of success changed over the years?
It’s constantly changing. Ten years ago, all I wanted was a hit film—something that would put me on the map. But now, I want to build a legacy and create an impact. I feel people have given me a certain responsibility. I don’t necessarily have to think that way, but I do, and I want to live up to it. Just having a hit film doesn’t excite me anymore. I want to do more. I want to make films that leave a mark, that stay with people and are remembered long after they’ve left the theatre. That’s what success means to me now.
Is there something you were extremely ambitious about earlier in your career that no longer matters to you today?
Earlier, I was always chasing the next hit film. Now, I think I’ve become more fearless. I’m at a point where I’m thinking, ‘What if we could make other industries sit up and take notice of a film from Tamil cinema?’ I want to scale up, go bigger and think beyond having a successful film. I want to see how far we can take it.
You mentioned that artistes are often very insecure. Are you afraid of making the wrong choice or of missing out on the right one?
Every day, you’re hearing stories and deciding whether you want to be part of them. Either way, the outcome affects you. If you do the film, whatever happens to it affects you. If you turn it down and it becomes a hit, you end up thinking, ‘I should have done it.’ So, you’re constantly questioning yourself. But right now, I feel it’s okay if a film I pass on becomes a hit. I think it’s just the way life is designed. If something isn’t meant for me, then it isn’t meant for me.
At the same time, producing gives me the creative control to make those calls. I can decide where I want to spend the money—whether it’s on a particular action sequence because I think it’s exciting or somewhere else where it will add more value. You also have control over how you position the film, which is great. There have been films where I loved the story, but the execution didn’t work. With Anbil Avan, I didn’t want to take that risk because I believe in the story and I wanted to be behind the wheel.
You’ve become quite philosophical since we spoke last…
That's how life is. The last two years have been a bit of a rough ride. Now I feel like I can take whatever comes my way.
We heard about your ADHD diagnosis. Having understood more about what you were going through, do you now feel a greater sense of compassion towards your younger self?
A lot of time had passed since some of those things happened, and I never really understood why certain things were the way they were. But after the diagnosis, it all started to make sense. It explained why I struggled to study or get the marks I was capable of. People would always tell me, ‘You didn’t study.’ But the truth was, I could study for a few minutes; I just couldn’t focus for much longer. Yet, in those few minutes, I could hyper-focus.
There were so many things that didn’t make sense to me at the time. After Keerthi (Pandian, his wife) came into my life and I got the diagnosis, things became better because I stopped feeling as guilty as I used to. You begin to understand, ‘Okay, this is how it is. This is how things come to me, and this is how I process them.’
For instance, I find it difficult to tie my shoelaces. Earlier, something like that would make me feel terrible about myself. I would wonder, ‘Why can’t I even do something this simple?’ and then blame myself for it. Once you understand what’s going on, you become kinder to yourself. I think that’s the biggest change. You stop fighting yourself and start understanding yourself a little better.
If your younger self met you today, what do you think would surprise him the most?
That I talk so much! My younger self was carefree and always on the move. I never overanalysed things or stopped to think about what had happened or why. I’d just wake up the next day and move on. There was no pause button—I was spontaneous, always running around, taking action, getting hurt and getting back up. Now, I’m much calmer and more reflective. So, if my younger self saw me today, he’d probably look at me and say, ‘You’re overacting!’
You must be proud of how far you’ve come in the industry, especially since you don’t come from a film background.
That’s the one thing I’m really proud of, to be honest. When I look back, I think, ‘Nobody handed me anything.’ I didn’t have anyone to fall back on or anyone who could say, ‘I helped you get here.’ I had to find my own way, and I’m proud of that. The fact that I’m still making films and hopefully creating an impact makes it even more meaningful. I’m genuinely proud of how far I’ve come.
Are you planning to venture into other aspects of filmmaking as well, such as directing?
I’m a huge cinema lover, so I’d be happy to explore other departments as well. I have a feeling I’d make a decent director. More than the end result, it’s the idea of creating something that excites me. If you focus too much on the outcome, it can become pressurising.
Who is more difficult to manage? Ashok, the actor or the producer?
The producer! I get really excited by ideas and want to act on them immediately. I don’t really have a sense of money — if an idea excites me, I’m all in. So, I can be a little difficult to manage because I tend to get carried away. Luckily, I have my sister, who is much more level-headed and keeps me grounded. She’ll say, ‘You sit there. Let me work this out, and then you can jump in.’ Meanwhile, I’m usually going, ‘Let’s go all in! Let’s do this, let’s do that!’ And she’ll remind me, ‘No, it’s going beyond your means.’ I’ll just say, ‘I don’t care, I want to do it!’ So, yes, I’m probably quite difficult to manage as a producer!
You said you were not much of a talker. But is there something you can talk about endlessly?
I haven’t learnt music, so I can’t really talk about it from a technical standpoint, but I love listening to all kinds of music. I’m even setting up a dedicated music room in my new house. I’ve just moved in, and I’m waiting for the speakers to arrive. There’s a vinyl player, and I’m adding some nice speakers, amps and acoustic treatment, along with a table and some mood lighting. I think it should be ready in about three weeks. It’s going to be my own little space to just switch off and enjoy music.
If you had a day with absolutely no responsibilities, how would you spend it?
I think I’d indulge in adventure sports. I’m a huge adrenaline junkie, so I’d probably start the day with skydiving. I’d try canyoning too, where you jump off waterfalls and make your way through the forest, with plenty of adventures along the way. I’d probably go freediving as well — diving underwater without any equipment and swimming alongside the fish. And maybe I’d take a bike trip through the mountains.
I love doing all these things, but when you have responsibilities, you sometimes have to hold yourself back. I’ll think, ‘What if I get injured and the shooting starts? The producer is going to kill me!’ So, if I had a day with absolutely no responsibilities, I’d be free to go all out and do all the things I love.
If you could steal one quality from your Anbil Avan character, what would that be?
It’s the ability to put her first in every decision he makes. I think that’s a quality I’d like to have. Sometimes, I think about myself first and then her. But Surya isn’t like that. He’s like an idealistic movie character — he’s always thinking about the girl and putting her first. I’m like that to a certain extent, but I think I could be better at it.
What’s one habit your friends desperately want you to quit?
When I’m working on a film, I’m completely consumed by it. Sometimes my friends get annoyed and say, ‘There you go again, you’ve disappeared into your work.’ It’s difficult to explain because I’m producing, acting, writing and juggling so many things at once. When I’m that invested, it becomes hard to make time for fun or switch off and do other things. So, yes, my friends do complain about it sometimes.
When it comes to important decisions, do you follow your heart or your head?
Heart.
Is there something you absolutely refuse to share with anyone?
I don’t really share what happens between Keerthi and me at home. There are certain things that only we understand about each other, and I believe some parts of a marriage are best kept private. You shouldn’t let a third person into that space.
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