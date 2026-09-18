Anbil Avan actor Ashok Selvan says he’s done chasing Friday hits: ‘I want to build a legacy’

It looks like Ashok Selvan is done chasing Fridays. There was a time when his goal was straightforward—land a hit, stay visible and keep the momentum going. Today, he’s marching to the beat of a different drum. He wants to make films that leave a mark, build a legacy and get people talking beyond the Tamil cinema bubble. In simple terms, he’s swapped the rat race for the long game.

His upcoming film Anbil Avan, which he calls his most special film yet, pretty much embodies that shift. It’s a love story packed with action, big dreams and the all-too-familiar reality of being stuck in a nine-to-six grind while wondering, ‘What happened to the things I once wanted to do?’ As he dons the producer’s hat, Ashok Selvan is also taking the reins of filmmaking—calling the shots, taking creative risks and putting his money where his mouth is.

In the meantime, the versatile actor has turned a tad philosophical as well. The highs and lows of the past few years have put things into perspective, and he seems to have learnt to take the rough with the smooth and trust where the road takes him.

In this candid conversation, Ashok Selvan opens up about Anbil Avan, his big dreams, his evolving idea of success, and why he’s now more interested in making an impact than making noise. Excerpts…

Ashok Selvan on Anbil Avan, success and why he’s no longer chasing Friday hits