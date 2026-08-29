Arjun Ashokan on why he refuses to be typecast, fitness transformation, and life behind the screen
They say a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Arjun Ashokan’s road to becoming one of Malayalam cinema’s most sought-after actors has been anything but a walk in the park. There was a time when he wondered if acting was really his cup of tea after his first couple of films failed to make much of a splash. He stepped away from cinema and started a business before finding his way back with Parava, and, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, he hasn’t looked back ever since. And what a run it has been. Arjun has consciously steered clear of the typecast trap, taking on characters that are as different from one another as chalk and cheese. From Romancham, Bramayugam and Thalavara to Chatha Pacha, he has made a habit of choosing roles that keep audiences guessing. “Being typecast is not my thing,” he says, and he certainly walks the talk, refusing to play it safe. Now, he is also dipping his toes into Tamil cinema with Kadhal Reset Repeat, Moonwalk, and Ravi Mohan’s Production no 1.
Arjun gets candid with Indulge about why acting has now become ‘a kind of therapy’ for him, getting into shape for roles, his close-knit circle, family, and more.
Arjun Ashokan on breaking stereotypes, taking risks and finding joy in acting
You have films like Disco and Melcow Pondicherry coming up. With so many projects coming your way, how do you decide which ones are worth saying yes to?
I’m still a little confused when it comes to choosing scripts, so I prefer to hear the complete narration before deciding whether to take on a project. From the narration itself, I can understand whether I’m comfortable with the character or if I’m going to be repeating a character or a story that I’ve already done. I am also like trying out different kinds of films, like Bramayugam, Romancham, and Thalavara. Being typecast isn’t my thing, so I want to explore different genres, work with new filmmakers, and keep experimenting.
You’ve said you now feel more confident about experimenting with different roles…
I got that confidence from Mammootty sir. The films he has been doing off late have been incredible. We never imagined seeing him in a film like Bramayugam. He has moved beyond being a superstar. We, as actors, need that confidence to try different things. That’s the confidence I brought into Thalavara. I didn’t know how people would react to my look or whether they would connect with me or the character. Those are the kinds of questions that Mammootty’s recent films have shown us that we can take a chance on. Thalavara was a very emotional experience for me, mainly because of the script. The script gave the film so much soul. As an actor, I just had to be present as the character and do what the director asked me to do.
With Moonwalk and Ravi Mohan’s Production no 1,do you feel working in Tamil has challenged you in ways Malayalam cinema hasn’t?
I mean, it’s a different industry and, of course, a different language. I can understand Tamil when someone speaks to me, but I don’t have that natural flow when I speak it. I tend to get stuck because I start thinking about how to translate what I want to say into Tamil, and that interrupts the natural flow of the conversation. But I’m trying to improve, and I’ve been getting a few calls from Tamil films, which is encouraging. I’d like to explore Tamil cinema more and take up more opportunities in the industry.
Could you give us a peek into your roles in Tamil?
I play an extremely oddball character in Moonwalk, and you never know what his next move is. On the other hand, in Ravi Mohan’s Production no 1, I play a more mysterious character. In the beginning, he seems like a normal person, but he’s actually the character who drives the entire film. He’s also the one who sets things in motion for the hero and the person who comes chasing after him. I’m waiting for the second schedule
to begin.
Has fitness now become part of your lifestyle,or does it still depend on the demands of a role?
So far, up until Chatha Pacha, I had mainly focused on dieting. I had never really been into working out, weightlifting, or anything like that. But for Chatha Pacha, the entire cast and crew took a one-year break, during which we spent around three months training in parkour. I went straight from Thalavara to Chatha Pacha, so I needed a little extra time to prepare for the role.
Right now, I’m undergoing another physical transformation for an upcoming film, but it hasn’t been announced yet, so I can’t say much about it. Before Chatha Pacha, my physical transformations were mainly about gaining or losing weight rather than building fitness or muscle. After the film, fitness has become a big part of my lifestyle. I think it’s important because, as we grow older, taking care of ourselves and
staying fit becomes increasingly important.
What was it like growing up in a household where films
were such a big part of your life?
My dad (Harisree Ashokan) being part of the film industry always felt quite normal to me. He was acting even before I was born, so I grew up seeing everything that came with it, be it the fans, people asking for autographs, crowds rushing to see him, and the excitement around a film after its release, especially when it became a blockbuster.
It was all something I enjoyed and never thought twice about. It was only when my dad started getting fewer films that I began to realise our family was going through a difficult phase. Otherwise, it all felt completely normal. I loved going with my dad when he visited his friends or attended events and shows. I would even accompany him to his stage shows.
Do you think being an actor’s son made it harder for you to prove yourself on your own?
I haven’t been compared to my dad so far. When I entered the film industry, not many people knew that I was an actor’s son. It was only after three or four films that people started finding out who my father was. By then, people had already started liking the characters I was playing, so I wasn’t being judged solely on the basis of being someone’s son. I think that worked in my favour. I also started out gradually, taking on smaller roles and building my career step by step, so I never felt that I was carrying a huge burden.
After my family went through a difficult phase, as I mentioned earlier, I got a couple of opportunities to act. Unfortunately, neither of the films did well in theatres. I thought perhaps acting wasn’t meant for me, so I stepped away and started a business instead, partly to help support my family and keep things stable.
Then I watched Premam when it was released, and it reignited my interest in films. Around that time, I was also following Vikram sir, especially his beard styles, and I was influenced by Suriya and other Tamil actors. Tamil cinema has always had a strong influence on Malayalis. At the same time, Malayalam cinema was beginning to move towards more realistic storytelling, particularly with films like Chappa Kurishu. That was when I felt I really wanted to work in Malayalam cinema again. I started putting together my profile and sending it to different directors, including Anwar Rasheed, Amal Neerad, Sameer Thahir and others. In 2017, I got a call from Soubin Shahir. My father knew that Parava was coming together, so he called Soubin to wish him well. During that conversation, Soubin told my father to ask me to come and meet him.
At that point, I actually wanted to become an assistant director. I had started thinking that acting wasn’t really for me, so I wanted to work behind the camera. When I met Soubin (Shahir) ikka, he told me there was a character in the film. He also told me that I would be acting alongside Dulquer Salmaan!
That was really the beginning for me.I started preparing for the film and stayed with the team throughout the preparation for nearly three months. We spent a lot of time together at the production house, and every day felt like a new class. There were two other young actors in the film as well, and we all spent a lot of time together. That was where I really learnt what acting was and how to prepare for a character. So, in many ways, I would say Soubin ikka is my godfather in the industry.
Who is your biggest critic at home?
I don’t actually get advice from her, but I do tell her when I’m going through a bad phase and share things with her. When I get a good film or hear an interesting story, I’ll tell her about it. I’ll say, “I heard this really good story. The writer came and narrated it to me, and this is how it goes.” But I’m a terrible storyteller, so she doesn’t really understand what I’m saying in the first place! She usually only gets the full picture when she watches the film herself. That’s when she really understands what the story is about.
Your wife Nikita has her own business. Do the two of you exchange ideas or advice about each other’s work?
I don’t actually get advice from her, but I do tell her when I’m going through a bad phase and share things with her. When I get a good film or hear an interesting story, I’ll tell her about it. I’ll say, “I heard this really good story. The writer came and narrated it to me, and this is how it goes.” But I’m a terrible storyteller, so she doesn’t really understand what I’m saying in the first place! She usually only gets the full picture when she watches the film herself. That’s when she really understands what the story is about.
You’ve described yourself as quite a rebellious kid growing up.
How much of that Arjun is still there?
I think most teenagers are, at least until a certain age. I’m quite hyper and super energetic, but at the same time, whenever something goes wrong or something happens that makes me feel low, I completely switch off. I tend to go to the other extreme. I just get in my car and go for a drive.
Are you someone who stays in constant touch or someone who
disappears and reconnects after months?
I’m bad at maintaining connections. I genuinely care about people, but I’m not good at keeping in touch. It’s not just because of work. I think it has simply become that way over time. As you grow older, you start to realise and understand different things. I’m close to Soubin ikka, Asif ikka, Ganapathi, Balu chettan and Mridul (Nair) ettan. There are a few people in the industry whom I consider my godfathers. Those are the people who make up my close circle.
Are you someone who likes having a routine, or does every day look different?
I love having something different to do every day, but when I don’t have a shoot, life can become quite routine and a little boring at home. So, I like to keep myself occupied, experimenting with my look and make-up, trying different food, working out, and going out. I’m very close to my cousins, and they’re the people I spend most of my time with. We meet almost every day, sometimes even late at night. If someone is bored and doesn’t feel like going out, we just head over to their house and hang out. And if I’m the one who’s feeling bored or doesn’t want to go out, they’ll all come over to my place.
If you weren’t an actor, what kind of life would you be living?
I tried acting initially for about two years, but it didn’t work out. I also got roasted quite badly by my friends! I wasn’t particularly good at studying either, and I still have three supplementary exams to clear, so I didn’t really know what I wanted to do with my life. My dad was thinking of sending me to the UK for further studies. But I realised that without a degree, I couldn’t really go there. So, I changed the plan and told him, “If you’re going to invest money in my education, I’m not going to come back and take up a job or anything. Why don’t you invest that money in a business for me instead?” That’s how I started my car wash business. I don’t run it anymore, but I’ve always been interested in anything to do with cars and bikes. Even now, if I had to do something outside acting, I think it would still be related to cars or bikes.
What is one childhood dream that cinema has unexpectedly allowed you to fulfill?
I used to think about becoming a police officer, a doctor or a lawyer. But now, acting has become a kind of therapy for me, much like working out. From the moment the director says ‘action’ until ‘cut’, I don’t think about anything else. I am not thinking about our personal problems or anything happening around us. I am completely focused on the dialogue and on how the character is going to be presented on screen. So, acting has become a really relaxing space for me.
What is something your closest friends know about you that your fans would probably never guess?
I used to be a DJ during my college days and would play at a few places, although not many people know that about me. It’s probably a good thing that it has stayed within my circle. Actually, my wife gifted me a MIDI controller last year, so I’ve started doing little sessions again recently. I just play for my family and friends.
Short Takes
Biriyani or sadhya?
I love both, so it’s hard for me to choose between them.
Planned holiday or spontaneous trip?
My wife is a planner, but I love going on spontaneous trips.
Your 2 am friend in the industry?
Ganapathi.
An actor would you take on a road trip with you?
I would love to take both Asif Ali ikka and Soubin ikka. The place doesn’t matter, and neither does where we go. It’s the people we’re with that matter.
One thing that instantly lifts your mood?
Music and my daughter.
How would your wife describe you?
Crazy!
What's your go-to excuse when you don't want to go out?
I'm tired after working out.
If your daughter could complain about you, what do you think she would complain about?
Not taking her to the mall!She loves the play area there.
If you had one superpower, what would you like to have?
Flying! Then I could avoid the traffic.
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