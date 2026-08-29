Arjun Ashokan on why he refuses to be typecast, fitness transformation, and life behind the screen

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I haven’t been compared to my dad so far. When I entered the film industry, not many people knew that I was an actor’s son. It was only after three or four films that people started finding out who my father was. By then, people had already started liking the characters I was playing, so I wasn’t being judged solely on the basis of being someone’s son. I think that worked in my favour. I also started out gradually, taking on smaller roles and building my career step by step, so I never felt that I was carrying a huge burden.

After my family went through a difficult phase, as I mentioned earlier, I got a couple of opportunities to act. Unfortunately, neither of the films did well in theatres. I thought perhaps acting wasn’t meant for me, so I stepped away and started a business instead, partly to help support my family and keep things stable.



Then I watched Premam when it was released, and it reignited my interest in films. Around that time, I was also following Vikram sir, especially his beard styles, and I was influenced by Suriya and other Tamil actors. Tamil cinema has always had a strong influence on Malayalis. At the same time, Malayalam cinema was beginning to move towards more realistic storytelling, particularly with films like Chappa Kurishu. That was when I felt I really wanted to work in Malayalam cinema again. I started putting together my profile and sending it to different directors, including Anwar Rasheed, Amal Neerad, Sameer Thahir and others. In 2017, I got a call from Soubin Shahir. My father knew that Parava was coming together, so he called Soubin to wish him well. During that conversation, Soubin told my father to ask me to come and meet him.

At that point, I actually wanted to become an assistant director. I had started thinking that acting wasn’t really for me, so I wanted to work behind the camera. When I met Soubin (Shahir) ikka, he told me there was a character in the film. He also told me that I would be acting alongside Dulquer Salmaan!



That was really the beginning for me.I started preparing for the film and stayed with the team throughout the preparation for nearly three months. We spent a lot of time together at the production house, and every day felt like a new class. There were two other young actors in the film as well, and we all spent a lot of time together. That was where I really learnt what acting was and how to prepare for a character. So, in many ways, I would say Soubin ikka is my godfather in the industry.