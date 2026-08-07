'I don’t want to be tagged only as a serious performer': Dushara Vijayan on breaking labels and exploring new shades
Dushara Vijayan has never been one to play by the book. She stepped into acting without telling her parents, who only discovered she had entered films after reading about her debut in the papers. “Of course, now they are super proud of me,” she says with a grin. From studying engineering to exploring modelling before finding her true calling in cinema, she's flitted from one world to another like a butterfly, always landing exactly where she's meant to be.
On screen, she may portray women who carry the weight of the world on their shoulders, but behind the camera, Dushara is busy being her most unfiltered self, be it planning trips, chasing waterfalls, skydiving, painting, exploring new places and turning the caravan into her own little Ilaiyaraaja concert.
"I'm a fun-loving person. Every time my team and I step into the caravan, the first thing we do is put on some Ilaiyaraaja songs. I'm terrible at singing, but I absolutely love it. I don't know what it is about Raja sir's compositions, but they have a certain magic. And these days, I feel like I'm the best singer in the world," laughs Dushara, giving us a peek into the person behind the powerhouse performances. Excerpts from an interview…
'I live in the moment': Dushara Vijayan on instinct, passion and following her path
Let's begin with your upcoming film, GDN, the biopic on Coimbatore-based inventor GD Naidu. Historical figures often have plenty of information available, but the people around them are usually less documented. How did you prepare to portray your character?
To be honest, director Krishnakumar (Ramakumar) sir did all the research. We were given a detailed booklet and simply had to bring the characters to life. Even GD Naidu's family was amazed by the level of detail, saying some of the information was known only to them.
Since I grew up in Coimbatore, I was already familiar with GD Naidu through school visits to his museum. What interested me most was exploring his human side. There was almost no information available about Ranganayagi apart from a single photograph, so the rest was shaped by Krishna sir's vision. He also highlighted how progressive GD Naidu was, trusting his wife to manage everything in his absence, which I found inspiring.
For my look, my stylist customised my jewellery with gold- and silver-plated finishes because I have a metal allergy. Filming was physically demanding in the heat, especially in heavy period costumes and silk saris, but it was an enjoyable and memorable experience.
Going back to Coimbatore after spending seven years in Chennai also made me realise just how much the city had changed. We were incredibly fortunate because, while we were shooting there, they inaugurated what I believe is South India's longest flyover, named after GD Naidu. It brought back so many memories.
You've portrayed several women with remarkable strength, but you've also said you're keen on exploring more vulnerable characters. What kind of characters are you looking for?
I don't want to be labelled only as a serious performer, but I also don't want to be reduced to just a decorative presence in a film, someone who appears, dances and disappears. I want every character I play to leave an impact. People have so many different facets—the vulnerable side, the innocent side, the humorous side—and I'd love to explore all of them on screen.
In my next film, Almost Nallavan, I'm playing a character unlike anything I've done before and it has brought out a humorous side of me. I'm also thrilled to be working with Sathyaraj sir again. In Magudam, I play a sweet housewife and a mother of two, which is again very different role. Almost Nallavan is currently being shot, Sarpatta 2 is about to go on floors and, touch wood, everything is falling into place.
There's a lot of buzz around Sarpatta 2.
It's actually a prequel rather than a sequel. In the first film, audiences saw Mariyamma as a wife and a mother. This time, I get to portray her younger self and explore the love story that shaped her journey. It's a side of the character we haven't seen before, and I'm really looking forward to bringing that to life.
Many of your performances demand emotional intensity. Once filming wraps, how do you disconnect from a character and return to yourself?
Actually, I switch off the moment they say, 'Cut'. I don't carry the character with me everywhere. I don't know, maybe it's the passion I have for acting that allows me to do that. Because I can't stay in character all the time. For example, in Raayan, during the climax fight sequence, I had to be full of rage and intensity.
But the moment they called 'Cut', I couldn't continue being that person. That's just not me. I always like to disconnect from the character and come out of it. That said, while I'm performing, I'm completely there—100 per cent present in the moment.
When you're not on a film set, what does a perfect day look like for you?
I love travelling. Whenever I'm feeling a little low or simply need some quiet time, I turn to painting. I'm actually quite a homebody. I'm not much of a social butterfly and can be a bit socially awkward. I prefer keeping my circle small, with just one or two close friends and my family.
What's something about your childhood that still shapes the person you are today?
think it simply comes down to staying grounded. That's how I was brought up. My mum and dad always taught me the importance of being kind. I come from a village called Kaniyapuram in Dindigul, so I've never seen the need to treat people differently just because I've become an actor. I didn't do that before entering the industry, and I don't do it now. If I have to give credit to anyone, it would be my parents.
When people meet me after years and say, ‘You're still so kind’ or ‘You're exactly the same,’ it feels like I am doing something right. Of course, there are moments when I wonder, ‘Am I still the same person?’ But hearing those words from people reassures me. It reminds me that I'm on the right path.
So, how do people in your village receive you when you go back now?
More than me, it's my dad who gets all the attention! Whenever he goes to a wedding or a family function, people start playing my songs. I never miss the festivals at home. Every Pongal and Deepavali, I'm there. Whenever I get the chance, I go back to my village. We have a farm there, and my brother lives there too, so I really enjoy spending time with him.
Whenever I visit, there are easily 50 people waiting to take selfies with me. I'm always like, ‘Yes, yes, let's do it!’ When I see people dancing to my songs back home, I feel like, ‘Maybe I'm inspiring one or two people from here.’ I genuinely want more people from villages to believe that they can be part of this industry.
These days, I feel many people struggle with insecurities. They tell themselves, ‘I'm too dark’ or ‘I look a certain way,’ and start wondering if they can ever make it. I want people to come forward without these insecurities, because they can be really difficult to overcome. Sometimes people mistake that for being overconfident, but I don't let that bother me. I love being confident, taking risks and simply going for it. We have only one life, so why not give things a shot? If I can inspire even one or two people from villages to believe in themselves and take that step, I'll be really happy.
On that note, today, we see many successful brown-complexioned actresses across the world. Do you think Tamil cinema still has a long way to go when it comes to providing greater representation and opportunities?
That's actually a difficult question because, even today, there are people who prefer having a pan-Indian actress in a big hero's film. I've experienced that myself. There was a film I was selected for, and everything had been finalised. They had even welcomed me on board. But suddenly, they came back and said they wanted a pan-Indian actress instead. Eventually, they cast someone else who was fair-skinned. I only wish they had been upfront and told me the truth from the beginning.
These things do happen. But if anything, experiences like this only push me to become a better actor. It's not something I can control, so I don't spend time dwelling on it. It's their choice, and I simply move on.
So, how did you develop interest in modelling?
To be honest, I never aspired to become a model. My dream was always to become an actor. Modelling happened along the way when I was trying to prove something to myself and find my own path. I still remember my first ramp walk. After the show, I was handed an envelope with Rs 17,000, and that was the moment I realised modelling could open up new possibilities for me.One of my first major campaigns was a special milestone.
But my main focus was always acting. I wanted to somehow break into cinema. I also remember my first big campaign. I was featured on a hoarding for a textile showroon advert near Sathyam Cinemas. One of my friends, who had gone there to watch a film, sent me a picture and asked, "Isn't this you?"My friend told me it was at Sathyam.
It was around 1.30 in the morning, and I still remember calling my driver and saying, "Come on, let's go."It was such a big moment for me. I went there, looked at the hoarding, and just stood there thinking, Wow. I still remember that feeling. It was so special. That's really how my journey towards cinema began. Modelling happened along the way, but acting was always my goal.
At the same time, I've always been interested in fashion as well. I've always wanted to do something in that space, especially represent handloom, khadi and our traditional textiles.So I definitely do something like that.That was when I felt my journey towards films had truly begun.
I also have a deep interest in fashion and would love to explore ways to represent handloom, khadi and our traditional textiles in the future. I'm currently curating something called Kaadhal with D. It's still in the early stages of research and development, but my vision is to take it to an international platform and showcase the incredible craftsmanship of Indian artisans to a global audience.
What's one value you refuse to compromise on, even if it means losing an opportunity?
I would definitely say no if something makes me uncomfortable. When I entered this industry, my mum gave me three important pieces of advice. First, learn to say no when you don't want to do something. Second, learn to handle both success and failure. Even the biggest actresses have experienced their share of hits and misses, but what truly matters is knowing how to deal with both. And third, never regret the choices you make. Once you've made a decision, own it, accept it and move forward.
As your career has grown, what's something you've become more protective of?
I think the one thing that gets compromised the most is my privacy. Whether it's family time, friendships or relationships, I want to protect that part of my life. There have been times when people have followed me home or waited outside, and it can get overwhelming. I don't mind clicking pictures with people, but when it continues beyond that, it becomes difficult.
Being in a public profession means you have to accept a certain level of attention, especially in the age of social media, where everything spreads instantly. But privacy is still something I value deeply.
When it comes to criticism or negativity, I don't let it occupy too much space in my mind. I try to stay positive, learn from every experience and focus on the good. Being in the public eye isn't easy; it requires strength and the ability to handle challenges with grace.
You seem to love travelling…
I absolutely love nature. Waterfalls, mountains, hikes, and exploring the outdoors are things that make me happy. Every New Year, I try to chase waterfalls. A few years ago, I made a promise to myself that I would experience New Year celebrations in different countries, especially the fireworks, and so far, I've managed to tick off five or six destinations.
I love meeting new people, having spontaneous conversations and learning about their lives, their work and the way they see the world. For me, the journey begins the moment I board a flight. Long travels give me the chance to meet people from different backgrounds, including the cabin crew. I've even stayed connected with a few people I've met while travelling.
I also love exploring different cuisines and immersing myself in new environments. I think the child in me has always been curious about the world and wanted to discover what makes each place unique. That curiosity continues to drive me, and of course, I love capturing these experiences through photographs.
I love meeting new people, having spontaneous conversations and learning about their lives, their work and the way they see the world.
So, what's the most adventurous thing you've done?
I've gone skydiving twice, once in Dubai and once in Switzerland, above the Alps. The experience in Switzerland was absolutely breathtaking. One jump was from around 13,900 feet, while the other was from approximately 14,000 feet. Both were completely exhilarating and unforgettable experiences. And yes, I would definitely do it again.
You were not scared at all?
Actually, I'm quite scared of water, so I haven't explored many water-based adventures. I tried a cliff jump once, but I don't think I'd do it again. Water somehow makes me feel a little suffocated. Heights, on the other hand, don't scare me as much.
I think the most challenging part is the moment you look down, because that's when the fear really sets in. But during a skydive, when the door opens, you naturally look ahead. You see the clouds and the sky rather than the distance below you, and suddenly everything transforms into this incredible bird's-eye view.
I realised that during my second dive, and it was such a beautiful feeling. It feels like you're flying. I remember thinking, ‘Is this really what the world looks like?’ It was such a surreal and fascinating experience. I definitely want to try bungee jumping as well.
Is there a daily ritual or habit you never skip, no matter how busy life gets?
Yes, I do. I lost my sister ten years ago, and I always pray to her before I step out of the house. We have a picture of her at home, and I make it a point to look at it and say a prayer before I leave.
Even if I'm in a hurry and happen to forget, which is very rare, I'll either come back home and do it or, if it completely slips my mind, I'll ask someone to send me a picture of her so I can pray.
And how do you maintain your fitness in this industry?
I've been exploring biohacking and working with a biohacker who has taught me a great deal about my health, from understanding my central nervous system and blood work to identifying nutritional deficiencies, genetic factors and other aspects of my well-being. It has made a huge difference.
I think people often look at health only from the outside, in terms of being fit, slim, tall or having a certain appearance. But true health goes much deeper, and it's something we need to prioritise.
My mum is a cancer survivor, and watching her go through that was one of the most difficult phases of my life. I kept wondering, ‘What can I do to prevent this? How can I protect myself and my loved ones? Why didn't we know about this earlier?’ That experience made me realise the importance of prevention and being proactive about our health.
I also introduced my mum to my biohacker, and today she is much more mindful about her health. She is cancer-free now, and I'm incredibly grateful for that.
Personally, I believe health is one of the most important things in life. Of course, everyone has their own idea of how they want to look and feel. I enjoy staying fit and maintaining a certain lifestyle, so I continue to work towards that.
That said, I'm a huge sweet-tooth person! Cutting down on sugar was one of the hardest things for me. Sometimes, I allow myself a few days to enjoy the things I love and then get back to my routine. Balance is important.
Otherwise, I try to stay disciplined. I usually have a protein shake in the morning and evening, along with one proper meal during the day.
And what about your fitness regimen?
I was aiming to lose weight, so I set myself a goal of walking 10,000 steps a day, and I achieved it. During that phase, I was completely committed. I would walk 10,000 steps, spend two hours at the gym and do an hour of cardio every day. It sounds intense, but I enjoyed the process and never felt like I was punishing myself.
A lot of credit goes to my trainer, who always encouraged me. Even small progress would be celebrated, and that motivated me to keep going. When I started seeing changes in myself, I looked in the mirror and thought, ‘Yes, this is how I want to look.’
I wouldn't call it an insecurity, but I had reached a point where I had stopped prioritising myself. Sometimes, while taking care of everything else, you forget to take care of yourself. I realised I needed to make a change for me, and once I did, I started enjoying life again. Now, I'm simply embracing the journey.
And finally, if you could live as one of your movie characters for a week, who would you choose?
Rene from Natchathiram Nagargiradhu because I feel I share a lot of similarities with her. If I had to pick a character from another language, I’d choose someone from Bridgerton. I would love to experience that royal world, especially playing the queen. I also love Blair from Gossip Girl. Her fashion, style, and overall persona are amazing.
Short Takes
Mountains or beaches?
Mountains
One dish you could eat every single day?
My mum's nattu kozhi kuzhambu with idli
Overthinker or instinctive?
I just do what feels right at that moment. Carpe diem!
Early bird or night owl?
I can do both, actually. When it comes to work, I can wake up early and sleep whenever I need to, no matter how late it gets. But otherwise, I think I'm more of a night owl.
What's one thing you spend way too much money on?
Myself. It's completely unnecessary, and I know that, but I still do it.
Are you the friend who plans the trip or the one who just goes along?
I usually plan the trips. I'm like the mummy of the group, making sure everyone is taken care of and stepping in whenever needed. But while I'm busy being the lifesaver, I'm also the one having the most fun!
If your closest friends had to describe you in three words?
Fun, kind, and cute.
What's one thing on your bucket list?
The Northern Lights and Bora Bora Islands.
One thing your fans do not know about you?
Oh! I have not had a lip filler. These are my real lips!
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