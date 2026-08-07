'I don’t want to be tagged only as a serious performer': Dushara Vijayan on breaking labels and exploring new shades

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To be honest, I never aspired to become a model. My dream was always to become an actor. Modelling happened along the way when I was trying to prove something to myself and find my own path. I still remember my first ramp walk. After the show, I was handed an envelope with Rs 17,000, and that was the moment I realised modelling could open up new possibilities for me.One of my first major campaigns was a special milestone.

But my main focus was always acting. I wanted to somehow break into cinema. I also remember my first big campaign. I was featured on a hoarding for a textile showroon advert near Sathyam Cinemas. One of my friends, who had gone there to watch a film, sent me a picture and asked, "Isn't this you?"My friend told me it was at Sathyam.

It was around 1.30 in the morning, and I still remember calling my driver and saying, "Come on, let's go."It was such a big moment for me. I went there, looked at the hoarding, and just stood there thinking, Wow. I still remember that feeling. It was so special. That's really how my journey towards cinema began. Modelling happened along the way, but acting was always my goal.

At the same time, I've always been interested in fashion as well. I've always wanted to do something in that space, especially represent handloom, khadi and our traditional textiles.So I definitely do something like that.That was when I felt my journey towards films had truly begun.

I also have a deep interest in fashion and would love to explore ways to represent handloom, khadi and our traditional textiles in the future. I'm currently curating something called Kaadhal with D. It's still in the early stages of research and development, but my vision is to take it to an international platform and showcase the incredible craftsmanship of Indian artisans to a global audience.