Sarath Kumar juggles Mr. X, Daadi Ki Shaadi and politics: ‘If I’m not working, I feel like something is missing’

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I still have the passion to work. I was a slow learner and never went to an acting school, although I was involved in theatre during my studying years. I began as a producer and took on small acting roles in my own films while learning the basics of camera work, lenses, and production. Although acting was always my goal, this journey gave me valuable insight. I was able to watch my own performances, identify areas for improvement in dialogue delivery, diction, and overall performance, and work on them.

Earlier, films followed a set format, but that is no longer the case. Adapting to this change and continuing to work with the same passion keeps me motivated. I still feel there is a great deal for me to achieve and learn. With so much content now available across platforms and languages, there is endless scope to observe and grow.

Watching different actors and performances keeps my passion alive. I continue to look for new scripts and formats, whether for theatres or OTT platforms, both of which offer different storytelling opportunities. Audiences have evolved as well. It is no longer about hero worship but about characters and performances.