Abbas on returning to Tamil Cinema with Happy Raj: ‘I’m open to meaningful roles’

When Abbas burst into Kollywood, singing and grooving to the iconic friendship anthem, Mustafa Mustafa, in the cult romantic classic Kadhal Desam (1996), the ’90s suddenly had a brand-new heartthrob. With his striking good looks, floppy hair, and effortless boy-next-door charm, he quickly became the quintessential ‘chocolate boy’ of Tamil cinema. For a generation of women, Abbas wasn’t just an actor; he was the ultimate crush. Posters on walls, swooning in theatres, and endless fan mail cemented him as the face of ’90s romance.
He followed up that breakout moment with a slew of popular films, including V.I.P., Aanandham, Poochudava, Minnale, Pammal K Sambandam, Padayappa, Kadhal Virus, Thiruttu Payale, Guru En Aalu, Ramanujan, and the beloved ensemble drama Kandukondain Kandukondain, cementing his place as one of the most recognisable faces of that decade.
However, Abbas’s journey wasn’t all a walk in the park. After the early highs, it turned into something of a mixed bag, eventually nudging him to step away from the arc lights and explore life beyond the silver screen. He moved lock, stock and barrel to New Zealand, along with his family. He turned over a new leaf as a motivational speaker, a space that allowed him to drop the star persona and simply be himself.
After more than a decade (his last appearance was in a Malayalam film titled Pachakallam), Abbas is back in tinsel town with director Maria Raja Elanchezian’s Happy Raj. Sharing screen space with GV Prakash Kumar and Sri Gouri Priya, the ’90s heartthrob is gearing up to pen a rebooted chapter with some revved-up reel presence.
Indulge catches up with the actor to discuss his much-awaited comeback, his rollercoaster ride in films, the self-discovery that came with life in New Zealand, his renewed gym regimen, his parenting philosophy, Eid plans, and more…
So, how does he feel about stepping back into the industry after more than a decade? Would he describe this phase as his ‘second innings’? “For me, it’s like coming back after a break. I wanted to return to my creative craft, so I focused on making it happen. I stepped away because I didn’t feel the same passion for films, and when that craving returned, I worked towards making my comeback. I am interested in engaging roles that truly inspire me, the type I never had the opportunity to pursue while I was the main lead,” begins the actor, keeping his cards close to his chest, regarding the role in his comeback film, Happy Raj.
Returning to the spotlight after so many years also meant getting up to speed with the technical leaps in modern filmmaking, and Abbas couldn’t agree more. “Yes, the technical aspects have changed, and we don’t need to worry about retakes since everything is digitalised today.”
Having started in the film industry at a very young age, did the world of cinema shape Abbas’s personality or change him in ways he didn’t expect? “Yes, it did rustle me up every now and then, but I kept myself accountable so as not to lose myself in this make-believe world. My classmates and close friends kept me in check whenever I felt I was drifting away from reality.”
Looking back at his iconic films, which role or memory still feels closest to his heart? “Kadhal Desam, while Aanandham remains my favourite. I have learnt something from all.”
After more than ten years away from the arc lights, is he still keeping tabs on the new wave of Tamil cinema and its stars? “Yes! I enjoy watching Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Arvind Swami, and Pradeep Ranganathan, to name just a few.”
Even as he follows the new generation of stars, Abbas shares how he weathered the peaks and valleys of his career and kept his motivation alive through the tough stretches. “I navigated the highs and lows of my life with a pinch of salt and knew that my day would come! Until then, I focused on moving forward, picking up new skills to stay purposeful and ready for when the next opportunity arises.”
The move to New Zealand, he admits, was a cathartic chapter, offering Abbas the chance to rediscover himself both personally and professionally. “Personally, the move was challenging, as I had to adjust to doing everything on my own. Professionally, it was different, as I had the chance to be a normal person and rediscover myself with my family. The best part was that no one measured you by your celebrity status, which was refreshing. I simply got to be Abbas, without the actor tag.”
During his time there, he also offered counselling to people struggling with suicidal thoughts, using his experiences to help others without giving advice. When quizzed about what made him don this new avatar, Abbas ruminates, “I suppose I was searching for my purpose in life, and after spending a lot of time reflecting, I decided to start Zoom calls with fans who had been requesting chats. That’s how it began, by sharing my vulnerabilities and life experiences openly to help others, without telling them what to do.”
Despite the constant scrutiny on social media, Abbas has maintained a private life, preferring to enjoy the moment rather than sharing it with the world. “I’ve never really been a fan of social media; it was mainly just to keep in touch with school friends. I prefer to enjoy the moment rather than post it online. It’s only recently that I have started being more active on it.”
While he stays off the grid personally, his social media offers a glimpse of him seriously crushing it at the gym. What inspired him to get back into the fitness game? “I had put on a lot of weight while doing a desk job, and since I wasn’t required to be in front of a camera, I didn’t bother eating properly. It was only after my motorcycle accident that I decided to get fit to cope with the negative thoughts caused by the medication, which had taken me to very dark places. The gym helped me face my fears and regain control.”
When asked if his children grew up watching his movies and whether he’s passed on any life lessons to them, he responds without missing a beat. “They haven’t really watched my films; maybe just the songs from a few, and that’s about it. I’ve tried to lead by example and have always advised them never to give up when faced with obstacles and to value hard work, humility, and respect for elders.”
And finally, Eid is just around the corner. How does he usually celebrate the festival, and what are his plans for this year? “I miss celebrating festivals in India, as here we don’t get holidays for occasions like Eid or Deepavali. We usually spend the day with family and friends.”
Short Takes
Kadhal Desam, or Happy Raj: Most memorable moment on set?
Both! Kadhal Desam, as it was my first-ever film and experience, and Happy Raj for a unique experience after 11 years!
One word to describe your ’90s fan following?
Unique and loyal souls
Dream director to work with now?
The new breed of directors
One thing you’d tell today to your younger self?
Be patient
City life or New Zealand life?
A bit of both
