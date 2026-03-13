Abbas on returning to Tamil Cinema with Happy Raj: ‘I’m open to meaningful roles’

When Abbas burst into Kollywood, singing and grooving to the iconic friendship anthem, Mustafa Mustafa, in the cult romantic classic Kadhal Desam (1996), the ’90s suddenly had a brand-new heartthrob. With his striking good looks, floppy hair, and effortless boy-next-door charm, he quickly became the quintessential ‘chocolate boy’ of Tamil cinema. For a generation of women, Abbas wasn’t just an actor; he was the ultimate crush. Posters on walls, swooning in theatres, and endless fan mail cemented him as the face of ’90s romance.

’90s Chocolate boy Abbas on his Kollywood xomeback, life in New Zealand and rediscovering himself

He followed up that breakout moment with a slew of popular films, including V.I.P., Aanandham, Poochudava, Minnale, Pammal K Sambandam, Padayappa, Kadhal Virus, Thiruttu Payale, Guru En Aalu, Ramanujan, and the beloved ensemble drama Kandukondain Kandukondain, cementing his place as one of the most recognisable faces of that decade.

However, Abbas’s journey wasn’t all a walk in the park. After the early highs, it turned into something of a mixed bag, eventually nudging him to step away from the arc lights and explore life beyond the silver screen. He moved lock, stock and barrel to New Zealand, along with his family. He turned over a new leaf as a motivational speaker, a space that allowed him to drop the star persona and simply be himself.

After more than a decade (his last appearance was in a Malayalam film titled Pachakallam), Abbas is back in tinsel town with director Maria Raja Elanchezian’s Happy Raj. Sharing screen space with GV Prakash Kumar and Sri Gouri Priya, the ’90s heartthrob is gearing up to pen a rebooted chapter with some revved-up reel presence.