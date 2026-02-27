Dibyendu Bhattacharya on SUR, his creative journey and life lessons

When it comes to playing complex, quietly intense characters, Dibyendu Bhattacharya always brings something deeply real to the screen. In the upcoming short film SUR (directed by Abhay Chopra and presented by Pony Verma), he takes on the role of a father who feels painfully relatable, especially in a world where passion and practicality are constantly at odds.

Behind the scenes of SUR: Dibyendu Bhattacharya on working on the film, fatherhood and following his calling

SUR follows Sandeep, a young dreamer from a Mumbai chawl who just wants to make music and chase his calling as a singer. But standing in his way isn’t a villain, it’s his own father. Dibyendu plays a once-passionate painter who is now half-blind, financially strained, and emotionally defeated by life. Having shelved his own artistic dreams, he can’t bear the thought of his son walking the same uncertain path. His fear shows up as anger, he bans music at home and even sells Sandeep’s harmonium.

In this chat, Dibyendu opens up about stepping into the shoes of a father caught between love and fear, regret and responsibility and why SUR reminds us that art doesn’t die, it just waits for its moment.