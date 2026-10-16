Nostalgic update on a legendary commuter motorcycle

Bajaj replaced the legacy double-cradle frame with a new Diamond-type frame structure. This structural transition enabled the adoption of a central rear monoshock suspension, replacing the traditional dual twin-sided gas-charged shock absorbers used for decades. The braking system carries forward single and twin-disc options depending on the variant, combined with single-channel ABS.

Powering the bike is a revised 149cc single-cylinder engine equipped with an oil-cooler, departing from the previous purely air-cooled DTS-i engine layout. The engine produces 14 PS of power and 14.1 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed transmission. Clutch action is notably lighter due to internal clutch redesigns, making stop-and-go city riding effortless even without a slip-and-assist clutch mechanism.

On the move, the diamond frame transformation yields a drastic improvement in agility and cornering feedback. Rider ergonomics remain comfortable and upright, featuring a mild sporty lean toward the clip-on handlebars that accommodates taller riders without compromising the well-done ergonomics “feel” of the past. The revised frame and monoshock setup absorb road imperfections with composure while keeping chassis flex to a minimum during spirited cornering.

The new Pulsar 150 Classic succeeds as a modern comeback for a legendary nameplate. It successfully bridges nostalgic design with contemporary demands, delivering a refined oil-cooled engine, agile monoshock handling, and segment-leading technology like riding modes and traction control. The Pulsar offers immense value for riders looking for a dependable, tech-packed, and engaging daily commuter unlike any other in the market to date.

Priced at ₹1.15 lakh, ex-showroom.