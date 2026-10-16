Nostalgic update on a legendary commuter motorcycle

The new-generation Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic is an evolution rather than a complete overhaul, preserving the familiar proportions that made the original Pulsar an iconic commuter while modernising every visual detail. The bodywork carries forward the familiar silhouette, clip-on handlebar ergonomics, split seats, and split rear grab rails, ensuring long-time fans immediately recognise its heritage. The headlight cluster now houses all-LED units flanked by updated "wolf-eye" LED DRLs, replacing the halogen setup of previous years. The signature rear tail lamp design receives a structural redesign for the first time in nearly two decades, accompanied by slim LED turn indicators. The fuel tank is wider and more sculpted, creating a substantial feel between the rider's knees, while the saddle is tapered narrower at the front to improve ground reach. The motorcycle features revised graphics, an integrated USB Type-C charging port, a new heel-only gear shifter, and a sporty pentagon-shaped exhaust canister.
One of the most notable aspects of this upgrade is the electronics package, bringing features rarely seen in the entry-level commuter segment. A high-definition digital display equipped with auto-brightness and day/night screen modes provides strong visibility even under direct sunlight. The instrument cluster integrates Google Maps navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and full ride-telemetry options. The motorcycle includes four distinct riding modes—Sport, Road, Rain, and Tour—alongside an electronic Traction Control System. The electronics suite also includes an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) enabling silent start functionality. While some riders may find the extensive electronic suite surprising for a 150cc commuter, it provides safety and convenience features that rival motorcycles costing significantly more.
Bajaj replaced the legacy double-cradle frame with a new Diamond-type frame structure. This structural transition enabled the adoption of a central rear monoshock suspension, replacing the traditional dual twin-sided gas-charged shock absorbers used for decades. The braking system carries forward single and twin-disc options depending on the variant, combined with single-channel ABS.
Powering the bike is a revised 149cc single-cylinder engine equipped with an oil-cooler, departing from the previous purely air-cooled DTS-i engine layout. The engine produces 14 PS of power and 14.1 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed transmission. Clutch action is notably lighter due to internal clutch redesigns, making stop-and-go city riding effortless even without a slip-and-assist clutch mechanism.
On the move, the diamond frame transformation yields a drastic improvement in agility and cornering feedback. Rider ergonomics remain comfortable and upright, featuring a mild sporty lean toward the clip-on handlebars that accommodates taller riders without compromising the well-done ergonomics “feel” of the past. The revised frame and monoshock setup absorb road imperfections with composure while keeping chassis flex to a minimum during spirited cornering.
The new Pulsar 150 Classic succeeds as a modern comeback for a legendary nameplate. It successfully bridges nostalgic design with contemporary demands, delivering a refined oil-cooled engine, agile monoshock handling, and segment-leading technology like riding modes and traction control. The Pulsar offers immense value for riders looking for a dependable, tech-packed, and engaging daily commuter unlike any other in the market to date.
Priced at ₹1.15 lakh, ex-showroom.