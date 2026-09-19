Simple Wave breaks cover with a segment-first 70-litre boot and water-inspired design

The Simple Wave represents a significant pivot for the manufacturer, shifting its focus toward a family-oriented commuter vehicle that aims to combine practicality, advanced technology, and an ergonomic design. A vehicle manufacturer with clear global ambitions, the company intends to use this scooter to showcase its maturity in both hardware and software. Simple is laying the groundwork for international expansion, proving that its underlying technology is robust and ready for a wider audience with the Simple Wave.

In terms of design, previous scooters were heavily inspired by the "air element"—resulting in sharp, aggressive, and edgy lines. The Wave is inspired by the "water element." This design philosophy translates into flowing, smooth, and cohesive styling cues throughout the bodywork, becoming the first scooter to successfully implement the dolphin design for a two-wheeler. The front fascia features a prominent, well-designed apron housing the turn indicators, alongside sharply integrated LED headlights and daytime running lights (DRLs). Even the front mudguard has been aerodynamically shaped to ensure low drag without compromising the scooter's visual appeal.

It features a spacious floorboard that is perfectly suited for family use, allowing riders to comfortably accommodate groceries or daily items. The rear is equally well-executed, boasting unique tail lamps and an unconventionally mounted grab rail that has been specifically engineered to maximise under-seat space. The Simple Wave boasts a segment-first 70 litres of under-seat boot space. The cavernous storage area easily swallows two full-sized helmets, with plenty of room left over for additional knick-knacks. The storage compartment is illuminated by a boot light, in addition to a USB charging port, and extra pockets for smaller items.