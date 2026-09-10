A new family-focused electric scooter with a digital screen

Ather's new family-focused electric scooter, the Konarc, is finally here. After logging some time riding it through traffic, we evaluate how this new platform performs in real-world urban conditions. Ather developed this entirely new platform to move past the physical limitations of its sport-focused 450 series, creating a well-proportioned, conservative scooter designed to appeal to a broader audience, from Gen Z riders to older, traditional family buyers.

Visually, the scooter features clean lines, a wide front LED DRL, and a handlebar-mounted headlight assembly—a first for Ather—which significantly improves nighttime illumination while turning corners. The flat floorboard provides decent foot space, while the physical switchgear feels tactile, soft, and durable despite its lightweight operation. The overall fit, finish, and panel alignment are spot-on for the segment. Practicality is further emphasised by a spacious 31-litre under-seat storage boot, a front pocket for small personal items, a protective charging flap, and an engineered chassis layout that accommodates an integrated main stand.

The S-Line variant is equipped with a 3.7 kWh battery pack. This trim comes with a standard digital screen controlled via a handlebar joystick, physical key ignition, and smartphone app connectivity to manage features like Auto Hold, Fail Safe, and Incognito Mode.

In contrast, the higher-tier Z-Line trim upgrades to a full TFT touchscreen console and adds a pillion backrest. Motor dynamics are managed via three easily selectable riding modes: SmartEco, Eco, and Power. SmartEco is for moments where you underestimate the range and need the maximum to reach a charging point. Eco and Sport feel neutral and instant, respectively, with power delivery being more linear than anticipated.