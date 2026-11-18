It is the Japanese automobile manufacturers who were leading the Hybrid race in India. Hybrid technology, though efficient, powerful and fuel-efficient, is thought to be on the higher price side. But Renault India is now attempting to democratise this technology with the Hybrid Duster, an idea whose time has definitely come.

The Duster Hybrid emerges as the most advanced strong hybrid within its segment. Through a comprehensive analysis, Renault's E-Tech 160 clearly surpasses its competitors. It features a larger 1.8-liter, naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, comprising an additional cylinder and approximately 300cc more displacement. This results in a combined output of 160 horsepower. Additionally, the battery capacity is increased to 1.4kWh. Notably, these enhancements have not compromised efficiency; with a certified performance of 29 km/l on the Indian test cycle, the Duster outperforms the competition, solidifying its status as the most efficient SUV in its class.

The E-Tech gearbox stands out as a remarkable feature. While the Toyota system employs a planetary e-CVT that continuously merges engine and motor speeds, Renault's design includes a clutchless, dog-clutch transmission with four ratios for the engine and two for the primary electric motor. A high-voltage starter-generator expedites the engine to the optimal speed, facilitating seamless gear engagement without the need for a traditional clutch. Notably, initial acceleration and reversing are managed exclusively by the electric motor, thereby eliminating the conventional reverse gear. The system is capable of operating as either an electric vehicle, a series or parallel hybrid, or with solely the engine powering the wheels. Renault asserts that its software adeptly manages approximately 15 operating modes, continually selecting the most energy-efficient option.