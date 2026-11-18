It is the Japanese automobile manufacturers who were leading the Hybrid race in India. Hybrid technology, though efficient, powerful and fuel-efficient, is thought to be on the higher price side. But Renault India is now attempting to democratise this technology with the Hybrid Duster, an idea whose time has definitely come.
The Duster Hybrid emerges as the most advanced strong hybrid within its segment. Through a comprehensive analysis, Renault's E-Tech 160 clearly surpasses its competitors. It features a larger 1.8-liter, naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, comprising an additional cylinder and approximately 300cc more displacement. This results in a combined output of 160 horsepower. Additionally, the battery capacity is increased to 1.4kWh. Notably, these enhancements have not compromised efficiency; with a certified performance of 29 km/l on the Indian test cycle, the Duster outperforms the competition, solidifying its status as the most efficient SUV in its class.
The E-Tech gearbox stands out as a remarkable feature. While the Toyota system employs a planetary e-CVT that continuously merges engine and motor speeds, Renault's design includes a clutchless, dog-clutch transmission with four ratios for the engine and two for the primary electric motor. A high-voltage starter-generator expedites the engine to the optimal speed, facilitating seamless gear engagement without the need for a traditional clutch. Notably, initial acceleration and reversing are managed exclusively by the electric motor, thereby eliminating the conventional reverse gear. The system is capable of operating as either an electric vehicle, a series or parallel hybrid, or with solely the engine powering the wheels. Renault asserts that its software adeptly manages approximately 15 operating modes, continually selecting the most energy-efficient option.
Externally, the design modifications are subtle. A Hybrid emblem is positioned on the side, while the most distinctive feature is the illuminated Duster logo on the front, which is absent from the petrol variants. Inside the cabin, the Hybrid model offers refined Dune Brown leatherette upholstery and a lighter headliner, contributing to an enhanced ambience. Thoughtful features include one-touch up and down functionality with anti-pinch safeguards on all four windows, a touch-operated cabin lamp, and gas struts for the bonnet. However, some ergonomic concerns persist; the volume control is located on a stalk behind the steering wheel, and the ventilated seat controls are somewhat obscured.
The boot space experiences a significant reduction owing to the battery placement beneath the floor, diminishing its capacity from 518 litres to 372 litres. Furthermore, the vehicle comes equipped with a puncture kit instead of a spare tyre, with a space-saver tyre available as an additional accessory to mitigate the hybrid's elevated price point. It is noteworthy that advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are not included, and fundamental features such as a 360-degree camera and an auto-dimming mirror are absent.
In spite of all the above, there is no doubt that the Duster Hybrid remains the pick of the Hybrid segment in its category.
Prices start at ₹17 lakh, ex-showroom.