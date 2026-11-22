SÃO PAULO WAS meant to be Mercedes’ victory lap. Instead, Lando Norris stole the show! Pole in Saturday’s thunderstorm, a third win of the season, and a 14-second cushion over Verstappen at the flag. “I just kept it cool,” he said. Hard to argue.
It did not start that way. Kimi Antonelli, the new World Champion, jumped Norris off the line, and Liam Lawson squeezed past him through the opening corners. But Lawson’s inters overheated, and Norris pitted a lap before Antonelli for slicks. He sliced a seven-second gap and, shortly after, forced the Mercedes into a spin at Turn 1. From there, he was in control, even as the rain returned.
Mercedes still got their crown. Antonelli spun on the reconnaissance lap, spun again in the race, and finished fifth after a post-race five-second penalty for an unsafe release. George Russell, starting from P7 after a five-place grid penalty, spun on the damp pit exit and recovered to P4. Messy? Absolutely. But it was enough for their first Constructors’ title since 2021.
Then there was Verstappen. Penalised for power unit changes, he started from the back and finished second. Interlagos is his happy hunting ground: P17 to win in 2024, pit lane to P3 last year. Isack Hadjar made it a Red Bull double podium in third, after letting Max through on team orders.
For Ferrari, it was a “complete disaster”, in Charles Leclerc’s words. Lewis Hamilton gained 11 places on lap one of his 400th start, only for his inters to fade and a late spin to leave him ninth. Leclerc was dropped to eighth after a five-second penalty for contact with Lawson.
The Kiwi driver was the midfield star, qualifying fifth, starting third and finishing best of the rest, ahead of both Ferraris. Racing Bulls have since confirmed an unchanged line-up for 2027. And Interlagos is on the calendar until at least 2035!
So what now? Mercedes have the title, but the fight for third in the Constructors’ is on. Can McLaren sustain this form? Can Red Bull keep Verstappen’s late-season run going?
The answer comes this Sunday in Las Vegas! The Strip circuit is a flat-out blast of long straights where active aero will be working overtime, and the cold desert night makes tyre warm-up a real headache. Verstappen won in 2023 and 2025, and Russell in 2024. The race runs on Saturday night local time, so India gets it live on Sunday at 9.30 am IST. Lights out for breakfast!
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Round 21 | Las Vegas | Sunday, November 22nd, 9.30 am | LIVE on F1TV & FanCode