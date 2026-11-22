SÃO PAULO WAS meant to be Mercedes’ victory lap. Instead, Lando Norris stole the show! Pole in Saturday’s thunderstorm, a third win of the season, and a 14-second cushion over Verstappen at the flag. “I just kept it cool,” he said. Hard to argue.

It did not start that way. Kimi Antonelli, the new World Champion, jumped Norris off the line, and Liam Lawson squeezed past him through the opening corners. But Lawson’s inters overheated, and Norris pitted a lap before Antonelli for slicks. He sliced a seven-second gap and, shortly after, forced the Mercedes into a spin at Turn 1. From there, he was in control, even as the rain returned.

Mercedes still got their crown. Antonelli spun on the reconnaissance lap, spun again in the race, and finished fifth after a post-race five-second penalty for an unsafe release. George Russell, starting from P7 after a five-place grid penalty, spun on the damp pit exit and recovered to P4. Messy? Absolutely. But it was enough for their first Constructors’ title since 2021.

Then there was Verstappen. Penalised for power unit changes, he started from the back and finished second. Interlagos is his happy hunting ground: P17 to win in 2024, pit lane to P3 last year. Isack Hadjar made it a Red Bull double podium in third, after letting Max through on team orders.