"The adjustment is essential to maintaining the long-term sustainability of the business," the company said.

Audi India Brand Director Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI that the company had attempted to keep the increase as measured as possible, while continuing to prioritise the customer experience.

"We have kept this revision as measured as possible, and our focus remains on giving customers an ownership experience that solidifies their trust in the brand," Dhillon said.

The revised prices will be announced in January 2027, ahead of their implementation. The extent of the increase will vary across models, with the maximum revision capped at two per cent.