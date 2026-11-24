German luxury carmaker Audi will increase ex-showroom prices of its vehicles in India by up to two per cent from January 1, 2027. The revision, announced on Tuesday, will mark the company's second price hike in the country this year, with rising input costs cited as the primary reason behind the decision.
In a statement to news agency PTI, Audi India said the price adjustment was necessary to offset increasing input costs and ensure the long-term sustainability of its business.
"The adjustment is essential to maintaining the long-term sustainability of the business," the company said.
Audi India Brand Director Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI that the company had attempted to keep the increase as measured as possible, while continuing to prioritise the customer experience.
"We have kept this revision as measured as possible, and our focus remains on giving customers an ownership experience that solidifies their trust in the brand," Dhillon said.
The revised prices will be announced in January 2027, ahead of their implementation. The extent of the increase will vary across models, with the maximum revision capped at two per cent.
The proposed price hike will affect Audi India's range of luxury sedans and SUVs. Its current portfolio includes the A4 and A6 sedans, alongside the Q3, Q5, Q7 and Q8 SUVs.
The company's performance-oriented offerings include the SQ8 and RS Q8, which are also part of its India portfolio.
Audi also introduced the latest generation of the Q3 in India in October 2026. The SUV is locally assembled at the Volkswagen Group's manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.
This will be Audi India's second price revision in 2026. The company had previously announced a price increase of up to two per cent, which came into effect on April 1.
With the latest revision scheduled for January 2027, prospective buyers planning to purchase an Audi vehicle will have to account for higher ex-showroom prices in the new year.
The move comes amid continued cost pressures in the automobile industry, with manufacturers periodically revising vehicle prices to manage increases in production and input expenses.
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