George Russell delivers a masterclass in Baku

England’s George Russell delivered a masterclass in Baku, converting pole position into a commanding victory as Mercedes celebrated another triumph. But with Max Verstappen breathing down his neck, this was anything but a Saturday afternoon stroll! Russell made a superb getaway, leading the field cleanly into Turn 1. Behind him, Red Bull unleashed a remarkable display of straight-line speed, slicing through Ferrari and McLaren with apparent ease. Verstappen, in particular, looked a genuine contender for his maiden victory of 2026.
There was more to Red Bull's resurgence than Verstappen. Teammate Isack Hadjar was equally impressive, repeatedly challenging the Dutchman down Baku's seemingly endless straights. It was a refreshing sight, with Red Bull finally appearing to have two drivers capable of pushing each other to the limit.
Ferrari, meanwhile, had little to celebrate. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc simply lacked the pace to challenge at the front. McLaren's tyre-locking troubles offered little consolation, although they arguably made Ferrari look more competitive than it really was.
For championship leader Kimi Antonelli, the afternoon was about survival rather than glory. Starting 16th, the young Italian produced a measured, clinical recovery to finish fifth. "It was damage limitation," he admitted, a sensible assessment as his championship advantage came under pressure.
Further down the field, Franco Colapinto's ill-judged lunge at Turn 1 ended in disaster, taking out teammate Pierre Gasly and McLaren's Lando Norris. The incident cost Alpine valuable points and reportedly left team principal Flavio Briatore distinctly unimpressed.
So, are Red Bull back? And has Russell rediscovered his winning touch? His eighth career victory, capped by a Grand Slam, certainly raises the stakes. With Antonelli still holding a substantial championship lead, the battle for supremacy has another intriguing dimension. Next stop, Sepang, Malaysia, for the Bahrain Grand Prix. The sold-out grandstands are a reminder of F1's enduring appeal in Malaysia. Perhaps it's time this magnificent circuit reclaimed a permanent place on the calendar.
One thing is certain: Russell has put the championship on notice.
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Round 16 | Sepang | Sunday, 4th October 12:30 | F1TV & FanCode App