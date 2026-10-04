George Russell delivers a masterclass in Baku

England’s George Russell delivered a masterclass in Baku, converting pole position into a commanding victory as Mercedes celebrated another triumph. But with Max Verstappen breathing down his neck, this was anything but a Saturday afternoon stroll! Russell made a superb getaway, leading the field cleanly into Turn 1. Behind him, Red Bull unleashed a remarkable display of straight-line speed, slicing through Ferrari and McLaren with apparent ease. Verstappen, in particular, looked a genuine contender for his maiden victory of 2026.

There was more to Red Bull's resurgence than Verstappen. Teammate Isack Hadjar was equally impressive, repeatedly challenging the Dutchman down Baku's seemingly endless straights. It was a refreshing sight, with Red Bull finally appearing to have two drivers capable of pushing each other to the limit.

Ferrari, meanwhile, had little to celebrate. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc simply lacked the pace to challenge at the front. McLaren's tyre-locking troubles offered little consolation, although they arguably made Ferrari look more competitive than it really was.