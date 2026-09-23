Silver Dream Racer: Kimi Antonelli struck again with 8th victory of 2026

Madrid promised a new chapter in Formula 1. Instead, it delivered a race that left even its top three wondering what might have been! Kimi Antonelli took his eighth victory of a sensational season, extending his championship lead to 81 points. But the Mercedes driver was the first to admit that Lando Norris deserved the trophy. And it's difficult to argue with him. Norris had produced a qualifying lap for the ages and controlled the opening 14 laps, building a six-second lead over Antonelli. Then came the virtual safety car. Lance Stroll's stricken Aston Martin triggered the caution at precisely the wrong moment for McLaren.

Antonelli and Max Verstappen pitted under the VSC. Norris had already passed the pit entrance, and when he finally stopped, the caution had ended. A seven-second pit stop later, the race leader emerged fifth, 16 seconds behind Antonelli. Game over? Almost. Norris fought back to third, but the frustration was unmistakable. "We deserved the win quite easily," he told his team. A legitimate grievance, perhaps, but Formula 1 has never been particularly interested in fairness. Verstappen had his own opening-lap controversy. Forced off at Turn 1 while battling Lewis Hamilton, he was instructed to surrender a position. His radio response, ”F*ing Mickey Mouse racing”, summed up his mood. Hamilton, struggling with a brake issue, eventually retired. And then there was Madrid itself. Spectacular over one lap, frustrating over a race distance. Overtaking was almost non-existent, with the chicanes making wheel-to-wheel racing a dangerous proposition. Even the drivers are calling for circuit modifications.