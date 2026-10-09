Universo Ferrari New Delhi 2026: Dates, ticket prices, cars & visitor guide

Universo Ferrari is making its official Indian debut in New Delhi from October 17 to November 1 at the Yashobhoomi India International Convention and Expo Centre. This marks the 5th edition of Ferrari’s global immersive exhibition, following previous events in Maranello, Sydney, Seoul and Bangkok.
According to reports, October 17 & 18 offers exclusive access for invited guests and VIPs while October 19 – Nov 1, the event opens for public. Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton annouced the event on Instagram through short video message. They invited Indian racing fans to experience Maranello’s motorsport history, Scuderia F1 machinery and hypercars at the event.
The exhibition spans several dedicated zones highlighting Ferrari's heritage, supercar technology and racing prowess. One can expect to witness displays including the flagship Ferrari F80, 849 Testarossa, 12Cilindri, Purosangue and the Amalfi Spider. Not to mention the first-time showcase of the all-electric Ferrari Luce.
The Universo will also house a dedicated museum zone featuring legendary classic models (e.g., F40, 288 GTO) and brand legacy archives. Formula One fans can be assured of experiencing Formula 1 cars, Le Mans endurance prototypes and motorsport telemetry tech. Even Ferrari's 100-foot ocean-racing yacht prototype will be displayed for the first time in Asia.
The Scuderia Ferrari Racing Area also includes high-end F1 motion simulators where visitors can attempt simulated hot laps on iconic circuits and experience telemetry data setups used by Scuderia engineers. A special setup demonstrating how historic Ferraris (like the 288 GTO and F40) are authenticated, preserved and restored using Maranello’s official archives and tools is also expected.
For those planning to take a Ferrari home, we suggest a pitstop at the luxury lounge where visitors can see how custom Ferraris are built, featuring fabric swatches, bespoke paint samples, leather trims and carbon-fiber accents.
And yes, of course, a retail lounge selling official Scuderia Ferrari apparel, collectible scale models, limited-edition art prints and event-exclusive merchandise has been planned for souvenirs.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.