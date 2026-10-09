Universo Ferrari New Delhi 2026: Dates, ticket prices, cars & visitor guide

According to reports, October 17 & 18 offers exclusive access for invited guests and VIPs while October 19 – Nov 1, the event opens for public. Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton annouced the event on Instagram through short video message. They invited Indian racing fans to experience Maranello’s motorsport history, Scuderia F1 machinery and hypercars at the event.

The exhibition spans several dedicated zones highlighting Ferrari's heritage, supercar technology and racing prowess. One can expect to witness displays including the flagship Ferrari F80, 849 Testarossa, 12Cilindri, Purosangue and the Amalfi Spider. Not to mention the first-time showcase of the all-electric Ferrari Luce.