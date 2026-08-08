Ferrari launches Amalfi Spider in Bengaluru at ₹4.6 crore

Ferrari has added another compelling chapter to its Indian story with the arrival of the Amalfi Spider, the open-top evolution of the Ferrari Amalfi grand tourer, which was launched at the Four Seasons in Bengaluru recently. Priced at ₹4.6 crore (ex-showroom), the two-seater-plus-two convertible combines the marque’s signature performance with the freedom and theatre of open-air motoring.
Under its sculpted bonnet sits a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that produces an impressive 640hp. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, giving the Amalfi Spider the performance credentials expected of a Ferrari, while retaining the refinement required of a grand tourer.
One of its most distinctive features is its electrically operated fabric roof. The roof can be opened or closed in just 14 seconds, allowing occupants to transform the character of the car at the touch of a button. Whether cruising through the city or taking on a winding road, the open-top configuration adds another layer to the driving experience.
Visually, the Amalfi Spider carries forward the sleek, contemporary design language of the Amalfi coupe while introducing the proportions and detailing necessary for a convertible. The result is a car that looks sophisticated with the roof up and dramatically more expressive with it lowered.
Ferrari has also focused on making the Amalfi Spider more than simply a weekend supercar. Its grand-touring character, sophisticated cabin and combination of performance and comfort make it equally suited to long-distance journeys and spirited drives.
For India’s increasingly sophisticated luxury-car market, the Amalfi Spider represents the enduring appeal of a Ferrari convertible: breathtaking performance, Italian craftsmanship and, quite simply, the sky above you.