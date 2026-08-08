Ferrari launches Amalfi Spider in Bengaluru at ₹4.6 crore

Ferrari has added another compelling chapter to its Indian story with the arrival of the Amalfi Spider, the open-top evolution of the Ferrari Amalfi grand tourer, which was launched at the Four Seasons in Bengaluru recently. Priced at ₹4.6 crore (ex-showroom), the two-seater-plus-two convertible combines the marque’s signature performance with the freedom and theatre of open-air motoring.

Engineering excellence meets everyday usability in Ferrari's latest open-top grand tourer

Under its sculpted bonnet sits a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that produces an impressive 640hp. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, giving the Amalfi Spider the performance credentials expected of a Ferrari, while retaining the refinement required of a grand tourer.