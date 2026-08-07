Power move from one of India's most popular premium sedans

With all the controversies happening around us in the automotive industry, there is definitely a silver lining and it comes from none other than the AMG E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ launched by Mercedes-Benz India. It is the first sedan in the E-Class portfolio combining the unmatched performance of an AMG with the efficiency and practicality of a plug-in hybrid system.

At the heart of the AMG E 53 Hybrid is a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbocharged engine, producing 449 hp on its own, paired with a 120-kW electric motor integrated into the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission. Together, the two power sources deliver a system output of 585 hp and 750 Nm of torque, rising to 612 hp with the RACE START function. The result is a 0–100 km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds, with top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h. A 400-volt battery with a gross capacity of 28.6 kWh (21.2 kWh usable) enables purely electric driving at speeds of up to 140 km/h, with an electric-only range of 100 kilometres (WLTP). An 11-kW onboard AC charger is standard. Of the gross capacity, 21.2 kWh is available for everyday driving, with peak output reserved for brief periods of electric boost during high-performance driving. The battery sits below the boot floor and is replenished through onboard or plug-in charging, as well as recuperation under regenerative braking.