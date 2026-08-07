Power move from one of India's most popular premium sedans

With all the controversies happening around us in the automotive industry, there is definitely a silver lining and it comes from none other than the AMG E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ launched by Mercedes-Benz India. It is the first sedan in the E-Class portfolio combining the unmatched performance of an AMG with the efficiency and practicality of a plug-in hybrid system.
At the heart of the AMG E 53 Hybrid is a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbocharged engine, producing 449 hp on its own, paired with a 120-kW electric motor integrated into the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission. Together, the two power sources deliver a system output of 585 hp and 750 Nm of torque, rising to 612 hp with the RACE START function. The result is a 0–100 km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds, with top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h. A 400-volt battery with a gross capacity of 28.6 kWh (21.2 kWh usable) enables purely electric driving at speeds of up to 140 km/h, with an electric-only range of 100 kilometres (WLTP). An 11-kW onboard AC charger is standard. Of the gross capacity, 21.2 kWh is available for everyday driving, with peak output reserved for brief periods of electric boost during high-performance driving. The battery sits below the boot floor and is replenished through onboard or plug-in charging, as well as recuperation under regenerative braking.
The car also comes with AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension, developed and tuned specifically for the model, alongside AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive that distributes power variably between the front and rear axles for maximum traction. Active rear-axle steering is standard, turning the rear wheels opposite to the front by up to 2.5 degrees below 90 km/h for agility, and in the same direction by up to 2.5-degrees above 90 km/h for stability. An electromechanical brake booster blends electrical recuperation with hydraulic braking, automatically maximising regeneration without the driver noticing the transition. The AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package adds an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential, AMG dynamic engine mounts, an AMG high-performance composite braking system, an AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather / MICROCUT microfibre, and the RACE START function.
The AMG E 53 HYBRID is distinguished by an illuminated AMG-specific radiator grille, wider front fenders (+11 mm on each side), and an independent AMG front apron with additional cooling ducts. The car rides on 20-inch AMG 5-twinspoke light-alloy wheels, painted matt black with a high-sheen finish. The AMG Night Package II, with dark chrome trim strips on the door handles and Digital Light, completes the exterior. Inside, electrically adjustable AMG sports seats come with ARTICO man-made leather / MICROCUT microfibre in AMG black with red contrasting topstitching and AMG-specific seat graphics. The MBUX infotainment system features AMG-specific displays, including AMG Performance and AMG TRACK PACE menus, as well as hybrid-specific charging and range displays. The Burmester 4D surround sound system delivers 17 speakers, four exciters and 730 watts of system output, with Dolby Atmos playback. Pull-out sun visors at the front, rear sunblinds and an electric roller blind for the rear windscreen are also offered.
Prices start at ₹1.45 crores, ex-showroom.