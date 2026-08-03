A Green dream ride from Japan on Indian roads

Honda has had a long checkered history in India, and its latest initiative is something that will push the right buttons for a lot of premium SUV buyers, especially those who are looking for environmentally sound vehicles that tread lightly on the road. The company has just introduced the ZR-V on our roads and this crossover runs as good as it looks – there is a lot of technology riding on this car, which we shall aim to tell you. The company says that the vehicle is built around the grand concept of "Unleash Your Potential," aiming to offer freedom, confidence and driving enjoyment.

The ZR-V is powered by the e:HEV Sports Hybrid system that combines a 2.0-litre direct injection Atkinson-cycle engine and an advanced dual-motor hybrid system with an e-CVT transmission, offering a combined maximum power of 184 PS@5000–6000 rpm, and torque of 315 Nm@0 – 2000 rpm. The company claims a fuel economy of 22.8 km/l. The intelligent hybrid system seamlessly switches between electric, hybrid and engine drive modes, ensuring optimal efficiency and performance across city roads, highways and varied driving conditions.

The vehicle’s sleek exterior design combines sporty proportions highlighted by full-LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels and distinctive front and rear styling. Inside, the cabin offers an all-black interior with high-quality materials, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control and a driver-focused cockpit designed for comfort and convenience.