A Green dream ride from Japan on Indian roads

Honda has had a long checkered history in India, and its latest initiative is something that will push the right buttons for a lot of premium SUV buyers, especially those who are looking for environmentally sound vehicles that tread lightly on the road. The company has just introduced the ZR-V on our roads and this crossover runs as good as it looks – there is a lot of technology riding on this car, which we shall aim to tell you. The company says that the vehicle is built around the grand concept of "Unleash Your Potential," aiming to offer freedom, confidence and driving enjoyment.
The ZR-V is powered by the e:HEV Sports Hybrid system that combines a 2.0-litre direct injection Atkinson-cycle engine and an advanced dual-motor hybrid system with an e-CVT transmission, offering a combined maximum power of 184 PS@5000–6000 rpm, and torque of 315 Nm@0 – 2000 rpm. The company claims a fuel economy of 22.8 km/l. The intelligent hybrid system seamlessly switches between electric, hybrid and engine drive modes, ensuring optimal efficiency and performance across city roads, highways and varied driving conditions.
The vehicle’s sleek exterior design combines sporty proportions highlighted by full-LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels and distinctive front and rear styling. Inside, the cabin offers an all-black interior with high-quality materials, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control and a driver-focused cockpit designed for comfort and convenience.
The SUV comes equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.2-inch fully digital driver display, a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system and wireless smartphone charging. The cabin features multiple storage trays and pockets, including large cup holders, spacious door pockets, a convenient tray beneath the centre console for smartphones, and a centre console box capable of accommodating a tablet. Rear passengers also benefit from a fold-down armrest for added comfort. For enhanced versatility, the ZR-V offers 60:40 split-fold rear seats and up to 1,313 litres of cargo space with the second row folded flat. There is, however, no sunroof.
The vehicle also features an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat with one-touch memory function linked to the smart key fob, along with a 4-way power-adjustable front passenger seat for enhanced comfort. Convenience features include metal deceleration selector paddle shifters for battery regeneration, a hands-free power tailgate with kick gesture operation with walk-away close-and-lock function, an auto reverse-tilt passenger-side mirror, electronic parking brake and an idle stop system with auto start. Together, these features enhance comfort, convenience and ease of use for both daily commutes and long-distance journeys
The ZR-V is equipped with Honda SENSING, Honda's advanced suite of ADAS 2 driver assistance technologies, including Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System and Road Departure Mitigation System. Additional safety features include 8 airbags, a 360-degree camera, Vehicle Stability Assist, Hill Descent Control, front and rear parking sensors and Honda's ACE body structure, providing comprehensive protection for occupants.
The ZR-V provides a long list of features and very high technology, but the absence of a sunroof may not go down well with Indian buyers. On the face of it, the price might seem a little expensive, as it is a CBU imported from Japan, but there is no doubting the technology and the advanced hybrid powertrain system that has always been Honda’s strong point.
Priced at ₹48 lakh, ex-showroom.