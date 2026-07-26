The Sierra.ev is a new-age electric SUV

Tata has invested heavily into the EV system and has been one of it’s earliest adopters. They have a comprehensive range of EVs available at every price point, and hence it comes as no surprise that the recently launched Sierra would be available with an electric powerpack. Let’s explore some of the SUV’s details.
The Sierra.ev is promoted by the company as a luxury LifeSpace. We will come to the drive unit shortly, but here we must talk about some features, like the internal display. Tata calls it the Theatre Pro, as it has a Horizon View triple-screen and a built-in gaming feature for passengers called Arcade.ev. You can use this feature in conjunction with your smartphone. People who like music will get to hear its 12-speaker JBL sound system, which features a soundbar in the front and is capable of playing Dolby Atmos tracks. For drivers, there is a nifty HUD (Heads-Up Display) that can give you 19 augmented visuals in multiple modes. There is a thigh support extender in the seats, and what the company claims is the largest in the segment, a panoramic sunroof. The boot has a total useful capacity of 622 litres and is powered.
There are some other useful features as well. If you have an Android phone, the car’s system will intelligently plan a route that will feature EV chargers and will also indicate the SOC (state-of-charge) when you arrive at each point. This has been designed to eliminate range anxiety, the most common fear amongst owners. All software is updatable Over-the-air (OTA).
The Powertrain
Two battery packs are available – a 63 kWh and a 75 kWh, with a real-world range of more than 500 kilometres on the latter. Using a DC fast charger, you can get a 20% to 80% charge in just 26 minutes. The vehicle is capable of Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), which means you can use the SUV’s battery to power up home appliances or charge another EV. The 63 kWh has a 236 PS motor, but in the top model of the 75 kWh, you can opt for a twin-motor with a combined output of 306 PS and 508 NM of torque, which gives you a staggering 0-100 km/h time of 5.8 seconds. There is also all-wheel drive (AWD) available on demand in this version. The battery pack has a lifetime warranty for the first owner. A 205mm ground clearance means you can get off the road quite comfortably without the fear of hitting something, and in this you are helped with a 540-degree surround view camera, which features a transparent mode feature.
The Sierra.ev is a very safe car – it got a 5-star safety rating in BharatNCAP. 6 airbags are standard across all variants, and you get Level 2+ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) with 22 features. There are 6 Terrain Modes (Snow, Mud, Sand, Rock Crawl, Custom), and Off-road assist with low-speed terrain control.
The Sierra.ev plans to be many things for many people. From family-oriented people to off-road enthusiasts, Tata has ensured that there is a model for everyone. This could just be the perfect all-in-one solution you are looking for.
Prices start at ₹18.8 lakh, ex-showroom.