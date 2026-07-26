The Sierra.ev is a new-age electric SUV

Tata has invested heavily into the EV system and has been one of it’s earliest adopters. They have a comprehensive range of EVs available at every price point, and hence it comes as no surprise that the recently launched Sierra would be available with an electric powerpack. Let’s explore some of the SUV’s details.

The Sierra.ev is promoted by the company as a luxury LifeSpace. We will come to the drive unit shortly, but here we must talk about some features, like the internal display. Tata calls it the Theatre Pro, as it has a Horizon View triple-screen and a built-in gaming feature for passengers called Arcade.ev. You can use this feature in conjunction with your smartphone. People who like music will get to hear its 12-speaker JBL sound system, which features a soundbar in the front and is capable of playing Dolby Atmos tracks. For drivers, there is a nifty HUD (Heads-Up Display) that can give you 19 augmented visuals in multiple modes. There is a thigh support extender in the seats, and what the company claims is the largest in the segment, a panoramic sunroof. The boot has a total useful capacity of 622 litres and is powered.

There are some other useful features as well. If you have an Android phone, the car’s system will intelligently plan a route that will feature EV chargers and will also indicate the SOC (state-of-charge) when you arrive at each point. This has been designed to eliminate range anxiety, the most common fear amongst owners. All software is updatable Over-the-air (OTA).