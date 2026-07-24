A compact SUV that carries Nissan's heritage with a bold design language

Nissan has launched the TEKTON, a new expression of its SUV DNA, in one of the most dynamic and competitive segments in the Indian market. Manufactured at the Chennai plant and developed under the brand's "One Car, One World" philosophy, TEKTON will serve Indian customers and be exported to several markets across the world, reinforcing India's growing role in Nissan's global manufacturing and product strategy.

Inspired by the legendary Nissan Patrol, TEKTON carries forward Nissan's SUV heritage with a bold and unmistakable design language. Its sleek and well-proportioned silhouette, sculpted lines, muscular arches, aero-tuned spoilers, flush roof rails, full-width Patrol-inspired chrome accent grille, Double-C contrast skid plate and Signature C-Shaped 5-Chamber LED Connecting Headlamps give it a commanding identity on the road. At the rear, it features powerful proportions and bold styling with C-Shaped Connected LED Tail Lamps, while the Majestic Himalayan Crest in piano black celebrates the human spirit of adventure. With a 212 mm ground clearance and best-in-segment approach and departure angles, the SUV is engineered to deliver confidence in the city, on highways and over challenging road conditions. There is up to 700 litres of boot space when you need to carry stuff.

This is a C-segment SUV that is trying to redefine luxury with a fusion of premium leatherette, soft-touch finishes, bespoke stitching and Japanese craftsmanship throughout its driver-centric wraparound cabin in a pleasing tri-tone experience. The tri-tone interiors, with premium beige, burgundy and rose gold accents, bring alive contemporary elegance and exceptional attention to detail. The Nissan insignia, embellished with a rose gold horizontal double-bar finisher, further enhances the sense of refinement inside the cabin. The command centre is ergonomically designed for absolute control, with double D-cut steering, dual driver-focused digital screens, an elevated centre console with a Fly-by-Wire e-shifter and a full suite of vehicle electronic controls. Active Comfort Seats, with powered, ventilated, and lumbar-adjustable body-contoured support, along with adjustable boomerang-profile headrests, provide comfortable seating positions.