Although the name makes it somewhat of an oxymoron, the MINI Countryman C is now in India as a petrol-powered variant. It was initially introduced as an electric, but now comes the fossil fuel version, and it is compatible with E25 fuel.
The motto of the car is ‘Charismatic Simplicity’. This combines the traditional MINI values with progressive innovations in a particularly authentic way, reducing the design to essentials – this also means that you may look at the cabin as a minimalist offering, but it does have all modern conveniences and a very high level of tech built in. The modern, minimalistic design with clear surfaces and wider wheel arches reinforces the look of the car. The character of this SUV is underlined through the vertical orientation of body details. Its dominating proportions with best-in-segment height and ground clearance lend this SUV an unmistakably powerful presence on the road. Its distinctive octagonal front grille, edgier LED headlights and taillights, short overhangs, along with the very sculptural bonnet enhance the overall appeal.
The visual three-part division into the vehicle body, surrounding window area and contrasting roof ensures the Countryman C SUV is instantly recognisable. Flush door handles and the absence of side scuttles underline the clear and modern overall impression. A clearly defined shoulder area gives a decidedly athletic body. The striking front appearance is further enhanced by three selectable signature modes for the Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) of the LED headlights and the redesigned matrix rear lights. All three modes begin and end with a specially orchestrated welcome and goodbye animation.
Minimalist design, digital innovations and an immersive user experience are the hallmarks of the interior. The MINI Interaction Unit takes a quantum leap into the digital age with the high-resolution 240 mm circular OLED touchscreen display. The cockpit is divided into an upper and lower section, with vertical door handles and air vents in the upper area. This emphasises the upright and larger overall impression of the spacious SUV. The sportiness is elevated with the electronically adjustable JCW Sports Seats in Vescin Vintage Brown. The driver's seat also gets the Seat Massage functionality courtesy of an active Seat. The rear seats can recline up to 25° and can slide up to 130 mm. The new steering wheel design adds to the hallmark MINI go-kart feeling. The large 505-litre boot space can be expanded to up to 1450 litre by folding down the rear seats.
The interior experience is mainly created by the textile surfaces. A specially developed knitting process is used to create the easy-care, versatile structure of the two-tone textile. The dashboard and door panels are completely chrome-free and leather-free, using recycled 2D knitted fabric lining. The textile surface is made luminescent by ambient lighting and projections from the MINI Interaction Unit that make even rush hour relaxing.
The all-new MINI Countryman C offers the innovative and efficient petrol engine powered by the latest MINI TwinPower Turbo technology. It mobilises a peak output of 156 hp and produces a maximum torque of 240 Nm. The 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Sport Transmission offers even more efficient, comfortable and sporty driving due to a broader gear spread and smaller engine speed steps.
ADAS systems such as Cruise Control and Parking Assistant Plus with 360 degree Camera increase comfort, control and safety and relieve the driver from monotonous and less demanding aspects of driving. With Comfort Access, the car is locked/unlocked automatically as it recognises the key is at a distance of less than 1.5 meters. You also get other regular ADAS Assistance systems utilising a plethora of cameras and sensors. Other features include auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air ducts and electromechanical power steering.
Priced at ₹47.5 lakh, ex-showroom