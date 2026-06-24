Although the name makes it somewhat of an oxymoron, the MINI Countryman C is now in India as a petrol-powered variant. It was initially introduced as an electric, but now comes the fossil fuel version, and it is compatible with E25 fuel.

The motto of the car is ‘Charismatic Simplicity’. This combines the traditional MINI values with progressive innovations in a particularly authentic way, reducing the design to essentials – this also means that you may look at the cabin as a minimalist offering, but it does have all modern conveniences and a very high level of tech built in. The modern, minimalistic design with clear surfaces and wider wheel arches reinforces the look of the car. The character of this SUV is underlined through the vertical orientation of body details. Its dominating proportions with best-in-segment height and ground clearance lend this SUV an unmistakably powerful presence on the road. Its distinctive octagonal front grille, edgier LED headlights and taillights, short overhangs, along with the very sculptural bonnet enhance the overall appeal.

The visual three-part division into the vehicle body, surrounding window area and contrasting roof ensures the Countryman C SUV is instantly recognisable. Flush door handles and the absence of side scuttles underline the clear and modern overall impression. A clearly defined shoulder area gives a decidedly athletic body. The striking front appearance is further enhanced by three selectable signature modes for the Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) of the LED headlights and the redesigned matrix rear lights. All three modes begin and end with a specially orchestrated welcome and goodbye animation.