India's favourite luxury car, the S-Class, has just been re-launched as a completely new model

In celebration of 140 years since Carl Benz’s invention of the automobile in 1886, the new S‑Class emerges as the ultimate icon. More than just a flagship model, it embodies the essence of the brand: a pioneering spirit, engineering excellence and craftsmanship – and that unmistakable feeling of “Welcome home.” The latest evolution of the S‑Class delivers its most extensive update in one generation, taking a leading role in the most ambitious product launch programme in Mercedes‑Benz history. With more than 50 per cent of the S‑Class – around 2,700 components – newly developed or re-engineered, it reaffirms a legacy of aspiration, engineering and digital ambition, and progress.
The new S‑Class asserts its status with a bolder silhouette and, for the first time, an illuminated grille, enlarged by around 20 per cent and accented with redesigned, three-dimensional chrome stars. The new digital light twin-star headlamp design not only creates an iconic look day and night but also enhances visibility, helping drivers feel more confident on any road. At the rear, newly designed taillights with three chrome-framed signature stars reinforce the S‑Class identity, ensuring a lasting impression. For added distinction, an integrated light projector in the side sill trim casts the “Mercedes‑Benz” lettering as a lighting scheme next to the car, greeting passengers and turning every entry and exit into a special moment.
At its core is the purpose-built Mercedes‑Benz Operating System (MB.OS), which comes with a new service-oriented electrical and electronic architecture. This supercomputer powers every domain — from assistance to infotainment to driving performance — delivering faster processing, greater computing power and a deeply integrated experience. To provide top-tier ADAS driving assistance, every model comes equipped with a wide array of sensors: ten external cameras, five radar sensors and twelve ultrasonic sensors. These sensors work in conjunction with a high-performance control unit running on MB.OS. Artificial intelligence algorithms, which are trained on large amounts of fleet data, process the sensor data to understand the surrounding traffic conditions.
AI comes as standard
The MBUX Superscreen unites the 14.4-inch central display and the 12.3-inch passenger display beneath a continuous glass surface, creating a sculptural visual unit. While the driver benefits from clear, focused information, the front passenger can enjoy a personalised entertainment experience — such as streaming, gaming or apps — even while the vehicle is in motion, in line with country-specific regulations. A camera-based privacy function subtly adapts the passenger screen to minimise distraction for the driver. The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluter, appears to float behind the wheel with striking clarity. Curated high-resolution ambient styles and visual modes by Mercedes‑Benz UI designers transform the MBUX Superscreen into an immersive, atmospheric digital space that enhances every journey.
The rear seating turns of the S‑Class like a lounge. The full-length rear centre console discreetly keeps everything within easy reach: concealed storage with wireless and fast-charging USB-C ports for mobile devices, plus temperature-controlled cupholders. The two new detachable MBUX remote controls in the rear provide effortless operation of vehicle functions such as climate control and window shades, as well as the larger 13.1-inch displays of the MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System. These screens also feature integrated HD cameras, making them ideal for business video conferencing with Microsoft Teams, Zoom or Webex, allowing occupants to join a video meeting and stay productive whilst travelling in style. The sound system is a Burmester with 31 speakers featuring Dolby Atmos, along with 8 seat exciters.
The plug-in hybrid option with an electric range of around 100 kilometres combines an upgraded 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine with a powerful electric motor, increasing system output to about 435 bhp and 680 Nm of torque. Deliveries begin in October.
Priced at ₹2.2 crore, ex-showroom.