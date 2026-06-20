India's favourite luxury car, the S-Class, has just been re-launched as a completely new model

In celebration of 140 years since Carl Benz’s invention of the automobile in 1886, the new S‑Class emerges as the ultimate icon. More than just a flagship model, it embodies the essence of the brand: a pioneering spirit, engineering excellence and craftsmanship – and that unmistakable feeling of “Welcome home.” The latest evolution of the S‑Class delivers its most extensive update in one generation, taking a leading role in the most ambitious product launch programme in Mercedes‑Benz history. With more than 50 per cent of the S‑Class – around 2,700 components – newly developed or re-engineered, it reaffirms a legacy of aspiration, engineering and digital ambition, and progress.

A look at the features of the new model

The new S‑Class asserts its status with a bolder silhouette and, for the first time, an illuminated grille, enlarged by around 20 per cent and accented with redesigned, three-dimensional chrome stars. The new digital light twin-star headlamp design not only creates an iconic look day and night but also enhances visibility, helping drivers feel more confident on any road. At the rear, newly designed taillights with three chrome-framed signature stars reinforce the S‑Class identity, ensuring a lasting impression. For added distinction, an integrated light projector in the side sill trim casts the “Mercedes‑Benz” lettering as a lighting scheme next to the car, greeting passengers and turning every entry and exit into a special moment.